Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. South Korea manager vows to 'protect' Son Heung-min's health in upcoming games

South Korea manager vows to 'protect' Son Heung-min's health in upcoming games

AFP
South Korea captain Son Heung-min is back after injury
South Korea captain Son Heung-min is back after injuryHaitham Al-Shukairi / AFP
Son Heung-min (32) was included in the South Korea squad named Monday for World Cup qualifiers this month, with coach Hong Myung-bo vowing to "protect his health".

The Spurs and South Korea skipper missed recent weeks with a hamstring problem and on his return was subbed off in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said the decision to take the 32-year-old off before the hour was a precaution.

Son did not feature for South Korea in World Cup qualifiers last month but was named in Hong's squad for upcoming games against Kuwait and Palestine.

"We will see how much his playing time increases in the next two matches (for Spurs) and that will be part of our preparation for the two November games," Hong said, according to the news agency Yonhap.

"I don't think it's appropriate for us to push him hard on the national team just because he has returned to action for his club."

Hong added: "I obviously understand he wants to play for the national team but first and foremost we have to protect his health."

South Korea are on course for the 2026 World Cup, sitting top of their group in the pivotal third Asian qualifying round with three wins and a draw.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipHeung-Min SonSouth Korea
Related Articles
Palestine continue to overcome tremendous odds to qualify for the World Cup
In-form Aston Villa are underdogs against Tottenham, says manager Emery
All smiles for Hong as South Korea silence the boos with win over Iraq
Show more
Football
Ancelotti finding it 'very hard' to focus on football after Valencia floods
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Valencia request further Copa del Rey postponement following floods
Bolo calls on Gor Mahia fans to protect ‘integrity of the game’ after attack on manager
Winners and Losers: Sportsmanship pays off, Ajax on the rise while Wolves continue slide
Liverpool's Konate says his injury isn't serious after being forced off against Brighton
EXCLUSIVE: Kano Pillars' Abdallah urges inclusion of in-form Musa in Nigeria’s CHAN squad
Sporting director Edu reportedly set to step down in major blow to Arsenal
Furious Mourinho hits out at 'man of the match' VAR after Fenerbahce's win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Tennis Tracker: Gauff eases past Pegula at WTA Finals after Zverev wins title in Paris
Ademola Lookman bags brace as Atalanta stun Serie A leaders Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings