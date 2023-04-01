Comeback queens Nigeria stun wasteful Australia to put one foot in the second round

Comeback queens Nigeria stun wasteful Australia to put one foot in the second round

Nigeria claimed their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC), shocking Australia in Brisbane with a 3-2 comeback victory, putting the co-hosts’ chances of securing a fifth straight WWC knockout stage qualification in jeopardy.

Nigeria’s intention to utilise the low block invited Australia to exert pressure on the front foot, with stand-in captain Stephanie Catley coming the closest to breaking the deadlock for the co-hosts as she forced Chiamaka Nnadozie into a fine save.

Shortly after, Hayley Raso spurned a sitter at the far post after connecting with a rogue corner delivery, before the visitors saw a few openings of their own.

Ellie Carpenter of Australia (left) fights for the ball with Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria Reuters

A half of end-to-end action was ultimately capped off with successive strikes at either end as the match came to life in the first minute of additional time.

Any doubts regarding Australia’s ability to penetrate Nigeria were put to rest when Emily van Egmond tucked a tidy finish past Nnadozie following a swift counterattack from the left flank.

Emily van Egmond scored the opening goal for Australia StatsPerform, Reuters

The joy inside Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium lasted less than four minutes though, as Uchenna Kanu struck an opportunistic finish from inside the box with the final kick of the opening period to leave everything to play for after the restart.

Nigeria celebrate Uchenna Kanu's equalising goal Reuters

Perhaps inspired by their equaliser, Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons exhibited resilience and grabbed the lead after the hour mark.

Just minutes after a pair of substitutions, the tide turned in favour of the Africans when Osinachi Ohale poached a header following a defensive mishap to shock the co-hosts.

Osinachi Ohale scores Nigeria's second goal Reuters

Substitute Asisat Oshoala’s presence proved absolutely instrumental in dictating the pace of play thereafter, as she added to Nigeria’s lead by rounding goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and slotting the ball into the far corner, all but sealing a first win in the tournament.

Asisat Oshoala came on and changed the game for Nigeria StatsPerform, Reuters

Nonetheless, a consolation awaited the Matildas at the death, as Alanna Kennedy rose high to make it 3-2.

Ultimately, a Sam Kerr-less Australia couldn’t help but succumb to a spirited Nigeria side whose hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds in consecutive WWCs remain alive.

Full-time match stats StatsPerform

Nigeria are now on a five-match unbeaten streak, with the chance to go one better in the decisive encounter against the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Tony Gustavsson’s side will feel sheepish following the defeat as they failed to win their opening two games at a WWC for the first time, ahead of a match-up with Canada next.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Player ratings from the match Flashscore

See the full match stats here.