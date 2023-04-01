South Africa braced for Argentina forward battle in Rugby Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. South Africa braced for Argentina forward battle in Rugby Championship
South Africa braced for Argentina forward battle in Rugby Championship
Trevor Nyakane in training with South Africa
Trevor Nyakane in training with South Africa
Profimedia
Argentina’s improved set piece and use of the driving maul as a weapon will be dangers for South Africa in their Rugby Championship fixture at Ellis Park on Saturday, according to Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane (34).

South Africa need to win with a bonus point and hope Australia beat New Zealand in Melbourne to have a realistic chance of lifting the Rugby Championship trophy, but preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France is also front of mind for both sides.

"It’s going to be a tough game. Argentina are physical in the scrums, mauls and lineouts, so we have to man up," Nyakane told reporters on Wednesday.

"They’ve come a long way from being a team that just wants to be physical. They are big on their lineouts and scrums, and if you are not alert, they can put you under pressure."

Argentina secured a late 34-31 victory over Australia in Sydney last time out and Nyakane says that win epitomises their opponents’ relentless fighting spirit.

"No matter how much you dominate, they never go away," he said.

"They are very forward-orientated, and they like to go to dark places where other teams don’t necessarily go."

The Boks know they are in for a battle up front, but they have also selected a side with exciting backs, and pace and guile aplenty.

Coach Jacques Nienaber made nine changes from the side that lost 35-20 to New Zealand in Auckland as he narrows down options for his World Cup squad.

The half-back pairing of number 10 Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Grant Williams will be one to watch, according to centre Damian De Allende.

"It’s exciting to play with Manie and Grant," De Allende said.

"They are electric, dynamic and skilful players, and I can’t wait to see how the game will play out with them taking control."

Follow South Africa's match with Argentina on Flashscore. 

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipSouth AfricaNyakane TrevorArgentina
Related Articles
Springboks ring the changes as Marx starts against Argentina
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber rues poor start in All Blacks loss
Coach Ian Foster delights in New Zealand's strong start and finish
Show more
Rugby Union
Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy
Updated
Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
Video replay and foul play review to feature in Summer Nations Series
Recovering Australia duo unlikely to hit top form until Rugby World Cup, says Jones
Springbok prop Nche to be out for another month putting World Cup place in doubt
Former London Irish boss Kiss appointed Reds coach through to 2026, replacing Thorn
Gatland names former England prop Thomas in squad for World Cup warm-up matches
British & Irish Lions to play Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney during 2025 tour
World Rugby launches new sevens series 'SVNS' to be hosted in eight cities
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, Henderson says goodbye to Liverpool
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |