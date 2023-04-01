EXCLUSIVE: Former Australia forward Angela Iannotta discusses England semi and Sam Kerr

Iannotta rates Mary Fowler highly
Iannotta rates Mary Fowler highly
Profimedia
As the first Australian to score a goal at a World Cup, Angela Iannotta has seen the rise of the Matildas from their humble beginnings to the nation-unifying force that exists today. She scored Australia’s opener in a 4-2 defeat to China in the 1995 Women’s World Cup in Sweden. Now, almost thirty years on, she is predicting the Matildas to reach their first World Cup final on home soil.

The former Australia forward discussed her nation's 2023 Women's World Cup campaign in an exclusive interview with Flashscore.

Australia had a difficult start to the tournament with Sam Kerr's injury and that defeat to Nigeria. What has turned things around for them? 

It’s always hard playing in the group stages as you really don’t know what to expect from your opposition. Nigeria was an example of that. Australia underestimated Nigeria’s strength as a team. I think the Matilda’s realised that with Sam’s injury, and that defeat to Nigeria, they needed to pick up their game, be strong mentally and not lose concentration on the field. They’re playing on home soil and that gives them more strength to succeed at this World Cup. 

Which Australian players have impressed you in particular? 

I’ve been impressed with Mary Fowler. She is a young and skilful player who is calm on the ball and has a good vision of the game. I enjoy watching creative players. She will definitely have a successful career! I’m also impressed with Mackenzie Arnold. I’ve never really had the opportunity of watching her play. She has been outstanding in this World Cup, very confident in goal and on the ball. She is good with her feet. 

Comparing Mary Fowler and Lauren James at the WWC
Opta by Statsperform / Profimedia

Sam Kerr is back - how important is she to this team? 

Sam Kerr is the team captain and the team leader. But the players have certainly put in a good performance without her. But she can be decisive in any moment of the game, she is fast and strong at heading the ball. 

How do you rate the Matildas chances against England? And what have you made of the Lionesses so far? 

I think Australia can win against England. It certainly will be a hard game but Australia have the advantage of playing on home soil in front of an incredible crowd. The team is getting stronger every game and I see a truly united team. 

England came into this World Cup as European Cup Winners. I personally feel it’s not their strongest team due to several players being out injured. They have Lauren James out on a two-game suspension, she is a talented and classy player. She did wrong against Nigeria but hopefully she learnt a lesson. England do have a strong defence but we have some talented players that can work their way around them.

As a former Matilda, how does it feel seeing the success of this team and how the nation is getting so involved in their journey? 

It’s just amazing how the Matildas have united a nation, just incredible. I honestly didn’t think a Women’s World Cup could bring all of this interest and excitement to a nation. I’m proud to have been part of this journey. 

Follow Australia - England on Flashscore

