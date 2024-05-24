Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot

Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot

Dalot applauds the fans
Dalot applauds the fans Reuters
Manchester United are not afraid of Manchester City's dominance and will leverage their underdog status in their bid to lift the FA Cup, defender Diogo Dalot said ahead of Saturday's final at Wembley.

Local rivals City and United have had contrasting seasons, with City being crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in a row and United ending their campaign in eighth place, their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era.

"City dominated so much the last few years, they created this fear factor," Dalot told the Mirror in an interview published on Thursday.

"But when you're playing United against City, I don't believe they come in with the idea that we fear them. They know that we're going to want to win that game, so they're going to be at their best level - and we have to be at our best level."

United have one victory in their last five FA Cup final appearances, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in extra time in 2016. They were beaten 2-1 by City in last year's final.

Asked about City being the favourites in the final, Dalot said: "For me personally, it gives me more energy. You shouldn't be the underdog when you're at Manchester United.

"We want to be the team in the future that everyone thinks is going to win automatically."

Mentions
FootballFA CupDalot DiogoManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
More history beckons Manchester City as ailing United stand in their way
Editors' Picks: Huge Wembley showdowns, Monaco Grand Prix and Roland Garros begins in style
Manchester City's iron grip shows no sign of weakening as domestic double in sight
Show more
Football
Real Madrid's injured Tchouameni to miss Champions League final, says Ancelotti
Updated
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: AC Milan make Paulo Fonseca their first choice in search for new manager
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Three key battles as Manchester City and Manchester United clash in FA Cup final
Youthful Newcastle side hit for eight by A-League All Stars in Melbourne
AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli
Updated
Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Most Read
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings