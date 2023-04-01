France top Group F as they hit six in goal fest against World Cup debutants Panama

Akhil Fisher Newcomers Panama caved in to a strong France side, led by hat-trick heroine Kadidiatou Diani, at the Sydney Football Stadium, with the 6-3 victory handing Les Bleues a knockout spot for a fourth consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Against all odds, an emotional Marta Cox made history within two minutes of kick-off, scoring Panama’s maiden goal at the Women's World Cup with an incredible 35-yard free-kick that rendered veteran goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin helpless.

However, Las Canaleras couldn’t help but chase shadows thereafter. France rallied, and the floodgates soon opened against Panama, after a deflected equaliser on 21’ that came when Deysire Salazar wrong-footed an obvious save from Maëlle Lakrar’s shot into the top corner.

Soon after, a defensive mishap gave Diani the chance to bury the ball into the roof of the net after a rebound, before she lodged an unstoppable penalty into the left corner following Yomira Pinzón’s unfortunate handball.

France vs Panama match stats StatsPerform

France were now pouring forward at will, and the fifth-lowest ranked team in the Women's World Cup conceded once more on the brink of half time.

Lea Le Garrec’s intended cross from the left flank evaded every single player before bouncing into the top corner.

Things continued going downhill for Ignacio Quintana’s outfit immediately after the break, via yet another unintentional handball in the penalty area.

Wendy Natis was the guilty party this time, giving Diani the chance to register the tournament’s third hattrick.

And so she did, going the same way as earlier to further browbeat an already well-crushed Panama side.

The flurry of penalties continued too, but it was soon Panama's turn to win one, following a harsh foul by Elisa De Almeida just after the hour mark.

Pinzon stepped up to the task, redeeming herself for her earlier mistake by smashing one past Peyraud-Magnin.

Another consolation awaited the Central Americans, with Lineth Cedeno the quickest to nod a point-blank header following a rebound in the 87th minute, before Vicki Becho made it 6-3 at the death in favour of Les Bleues with a poacher’s finish.

Panama thus exited the tournament on a sour note, but they at least avoided becoming the first team in 32 years to lose all of its first three Women's World Cup games without scoring.

Comfortable winners tonight, France are now unbeaten in seven Women's World Cup group stage games thanks mainly to Diani’s exploits.

They will anticipate a last-16 tie against Germany – though it is a third-ever World Cup head-to-head they would be keen to avoid, especially as they have lost both of the previous two encounters.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Kadidiatou Diani (France)