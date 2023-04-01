Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
Schuller in action for Germany
Schuller in action for Germany
Profimedia
Forward Lea Schuller (25) said she is confident two-time champions Germany can learn from the setbacks they faced at the last Women's World Cup and European Championship as they aim to make a deep run at the showpiece event in Australia and New Zealand this month.

Germany dominated every European Championship from 1995 to 2013 with a record eight crowns, having also won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

But their last international title, apart from an Olympic gold in 2016, is now a decade old, and their 2022 runner-up spot to England at the European Championship is their best result since 2013.

"I think after the European Championships we need to show that we aren't just top in Europe, but in the whole world. I think that we can do it," Schuller, who plays for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, said in an interview posted on FIFA's website.

The Germans, who reached the quarter-finals at the 2019 World Cup, have been drawn to face South Korea, Morocco and Colombia in the group phase, and Schuller is optimistic that her team can overcome all of their opponents.

"I think we can still beat all the teams... The best we can do is to think from game to game, like we did in the European Championships. That helped us, so because of that, I'm looking forward to the first games," she said.

When asked about captain and two-time German footballer of the year Alexandra Popp, Schuller said she would like to play alongside her more.

"We both play in the same position. And then it's just like I'm usually substituted for her or the other way around," Schuller added.

"She's someone who can get the whole team behind her, so to speak. When she runs forward, then it does something to the team. Or when she runs and somehow gets the ball, that's what makes a leader."

Germany will kick off their Group H campaign against Morocco on July 24.

Mentions
Schuller LeaGermanyFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Captain Ji eyeing surprise World Cup run for South Koreans, taking Morocco inspiration
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
Show more
Football
Why all of Europe’s biggest clubs are after Lyon’s latest prodigy Rayan Cherki
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Updated
Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons departs PSV to re-sign with French champions PSG
Confident Australia ready for World Cup test, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
While women's football boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff
'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
Former referee Mike Dean quits Premier League VAR role
After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova upsets favourite Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur
Most painful defeat ever, says heart-broken Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |