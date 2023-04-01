Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup

Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup

Australia’s hopes of becoming the first trophy-winning Women’s World Cup hosts in 24 years took a giant leap towards fruition, with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Denmark that extended their impressive recent run to 12 wins from 14 matches.

With so much on the line in this last-16 clash, the sight of Sam Kerr on the Australian bench once again raised some eyebrows. Meanwhile, Denmark’s own talisman, Pernille Harder, began with purpose at Sydney’s iconic Olympic Stadium.

Clearly eager on a personal level to vindicate Bayern Munich’s decision to bring her in this summer, Harder was unlucky not to fire Denmark into an early lead, when her powerful 25-yard strike was well gathered by Mackenzie Arnold.

As is so often the case in the knockout stage of any major cup competition, missed chances end up being punished, and Denmark felt the full force of that footballing cliche as the half-hour mark approached.

One of several Australians that were by now getting a foothold in proceedings, Caitlin Foord (21) latched onto Mary Fowler’s (20) inch-perfect pass to slot home her first goal at this Women's World Cup.

Australia would have been under no illusions that they couldn’t rest easy on a one-goal advantage, with coach Tony Gustavsson’s dismay at conceding three goals to Nigeria in the group stage likely to still be at the back of their minds.

But Australia looked much more resolute here, limiting the increasingly-frustrated Danes to mere pop-shots from distance.

Ultimately, anger proved to be the Danes’ biggest enemy, and the game was effectively wrapped up 20 minutes from time, when Fowler was again involved in the build-up, with her cross working its way to the unmarked Hayley Raso (28) to double Australia’s advantage.

Australia vs Denmark match stats StatsPerform

As if the Aussie crowd needed any further encouragement to cheer their side over the line, the introduction of the iconic Sam Kerr for the first time this tournament certainly played its part in raising the Accor Stadium roof.

All in all, it was a perfect day’s work for Australia, who advanced to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five Women's World Cup editions.

On this evidence, they should be confident of going one step further and reaching a maiden semi-final, now that Kerr is available again.

As for the Danes, their first Women's World Cup knockout jaunt since 1995 clearly didn’t go as planned, and their attention now turns to UEFA Nations League duties in September, with fellow World Cup outcasts Germany lying in wait.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia)

Check out the match line-ups and preview with Flashscore.

Sam Kerr makes first appearance at 2023 World Cup AFP