Impressive Sweden down Japan to reach World Cup semi-finals yet again

Perennial semi-finalists Sweden outfoxed Futoshi Ikeda’s Japan side 2-1 at Eden Park in Auckland, making it their 10th FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) victory in their last 12 appearances as they continue their hunt for a maiden world title.

Sweden, on the back of eliminating defending champions USA, took charge of proceedings in fine fashion, but advanced with great caution, knowing any shortcomings would be capitalised on by Nadeshiko.

Blagult’s preventive approach appeared predictable, especially against a side that has scored in each of their four opening halves of the tournament. However, it was Japan who found themselves a goal down for the first time at the WWC.

Sweden focused their offensive efforts on the right flank StatsPerform

The Asian side succumbed to the earliest goal scored by the Swedes this tournament as defender Amanda Ilestedt registered her fourth of the tournament with a poacher’s finish into the roof of the net.

Remarkably, Japan had Ayaka Yamashita to thank for not going into the break with a 2-0 deficit after the goalkeeper executed a fingertip save to deflect captain Kosovare Asllani’s long-range strike onto the woodwork.

It only got tougher for Japan once the match resumed, conceding a penalty kick following Fuka Nagano’s unfortunate handball. Filippa Angeldal stepped up to the task and struck her side’s second with a low finish, leaving Yamashita helpless this time around.

Angeldal's penalty history StatsPerform

Nevertheless, Nadeshiko’s bid to reach a third semi-final in four WWC editions was granted some hope of redemption, after Riko Ueki went down inside the opposition area in a controversial manner. Drama ensued as the substitute crashed her shot against the crossbar, before the ball bounced outside the goal line to give Sweden a breather.

Japan’s efforts paid dividends later though, as they finally pulled a goal back in the 87th minute, just seconds after Aoba Fujino ricocheted her free-kick off the bar. However, Honoka Hayashi’s close-range strike proved inadequate, as her side bow out of the tournament in their fourth WWC quarter-final appearance after a memorable first four games where they netted a record 14 goals.

Nadeshiko were tactically outclassed for much of the encounter by Peter Gerhardsson’s superb Sweden, and Blagult will anticipate a sterner test against Spain in their fifth semi-final appearance.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Filippa Angeldal (Sweden)