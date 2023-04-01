Manchester United sign Spain World Cup winner Guerrero from Atletico Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Manchester United sign Spain World Cup winner Guerrero from Atletico Madrid
Manchester United sign Spain World Cup winner Guerrero from Atletico Madrid
Guerrero was part of the squad that won Spain's first World Cup last month
Guerrero was part of the squad that won Spain's first World Cup last month
Reuters
Manchester United have signed Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Irene Guerrero (26) from Atletico Madrid, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Thursday.

Guerrero was part of the squad that won Spain's first World Cup last month, making three substitute appearances. The financial details and length of contract were not disclosed.

The central midfielder, who has 16 caps, joined Atletico in 2022 - winning the Queen's Cup last season.

"Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team," United coach Marc Skinner said.

"The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions we face this season. We are delighted to bring a player of Irene's stature to Manchester United Women."

United, who finished second in the league last year, open the new WSL campaign at Aston Villa on October 1.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenGuerrero IreneManchester UnitedAtl. MadridSpain
Related Articles
Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court
Stanway says Rubiales resignation should not be end of progress
Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales
Show more
Football
Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
Updated
Yoshimi Yamashita among first women referees for men's Asian Cup
Top of the table Serie A clash gives Milan derby extra edge over Inter
Newcastle in need of lift after faltering Premier League start
England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'
Updated
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Manchester City become first WSL team to secure stadium naming rights deal
Nigeria defender Plumptre signs for Saudi Women's side Al Ittihad
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Most Read
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings