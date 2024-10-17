EXCLUSIVE: Sigh of relief as Kenyan government clears Junior Starlets’ players for U17 World Cup

The Kenyan government has cleared nine players to represent the Kenya national U17 team Junior Starlets at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for the Dominican Republic from October 16th to November 3rd.

The Junior Starlets made history as the first Kenyan team to qualify for a World Cup following their 5-0 aggregate win against Burundi in the final round of the qualifiers. However, despite the fete, some of the team’s key players were facing uncertainty about featuring in the tournament as it was coinciding with their dates for national examinations.

With 55 days to the global competition, the Kenyan government through the Ministry of Education confirmed in a letter signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njengere and obtained by Flashscore that the players, will be allowed to represent the Junior Starlets but will sit for special national examinations after the tournament.

The players include Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed), Velma Awour (Nyakach Girls), Lorine Illavonga (Wiyeta Girls), Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Girls), Christine Adhiambo (AIC Nyakach Girls), Quinter Adhiambo (Alara Girls), Clares Meries (Kobala Secondary), Marion Serenge (Archbishop Njenga) and Lindey Atieno (Sunflower Primary, Kariobangi).

“The Council has taken note of the World Cup fixtures where Kenya will play their Group C stage matches between October 18th to 24th and quarter-finals between October 26th to 28th. The team that will be successful in the quarter-final stage will then progress up to the final day of the tournament scheduled for November 3rd,” read part of the letter copied to the Ministry of Sports.

“The 2024 KCSE examination main papers will commence on November 4th and end on November 22nd, only French and Home Science subjects that have oral and practical components will start earlier on October 22nd and this will affect two out of the nine players in the national team.”

The statement continued: “As per the KNEC policy of handling hardship cases affecting candidates sitting national examinations, the Council will liaise with the centre managers of the affected secondary schools and make appropriate arrangements within the examination period for administration of the 2024 KCSE papers that clashes with the World Cup fixtures for the Kenyan team.”

However, the Council called on the affected players to double their efforts by studying and preparing for the World Cup. “The Council would wish to encourage the players to keep preparing for the examinations as they train for the World Cup tournament to enable them to sit examinations as soon as they get back,” added the statement.

“We appeal to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports to consider making travel arrangements for the candidates (players) to be back at their respective schools as soon as their active participation in the tournament ends.”

Junior Starlets to resume camp on August 24th

Following the development, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed the Junior Starlets will resume training on August 24th in readiness for the global competition.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed Junior Starlets will have a two-week training camp in Nairobi before heading to Spain for a four-nation tournament, followed by the World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

“The team will regroup on Saturday, August 24th, and after two weeks of training, they will proceed to Spain where they will leave directly to the Dominican Republic,” Otieno told Flashscore.

In a previous interview, FKF President Nick Mwendwa explained why they had settled for Spain for the training camp.

"We are going to put them in Spain for three weeks starting from September, they will go to Marbella and then from Spain they will head directly to the Dominican Republic ahead of the tournament,” Mwendwa said as quoted by Flashscore.

“We want them to get ready; we want them to play friendly matches while in Spain, so it is going to be a training like no other, we will give them support and make sure by the time they head to the World Cup, they are ready to compete and not to participate.”

Marbella is a city and municipality in southern Spain, belonging to the province of Malaga in the autonomous community of Andalusia. It is part of the Costa del Sol and is the headquarters of the Association of Municipalities of the region; it is the head of the judicial district that bears its name.

The city is situated on the Mediterranean Sea, between Malaga and the Strait of Gibraltar, in the foothills of the Sierra Blanca. The municipality covers an area of 117 square kilometres (45 sq mi) crossed by highways on the coast, which are its main entrances.

Kenya under coach Beldin Odimba are drawn in Group C alongside North Korea, Mexico, and England. Group A will have the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, and Nigeria, while Group B comprises Spain, the United States, South Korea and Colombia. Zambia will be in Group D alongside Japan, Poland and Brazil.

The Starlets, who will be based at Santiago de los Caballeros, the second-largest city in the Dominican Republic and the fourth-largest city in the Caribbean by population, will kick off their campaign with a fixture against England at Cibao FC Stadium on October 17th, 2024.

They will return to action for their second fixture against North Korea on October 20th, before winding up their preliminary matches against Mexico on October 23rd at Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.

Since the first edition, Ghana and Nigeria have had the largest share of participation, having featured in the tournament six times. Cameroon have participated twice, the same number as South Africa, while the Gambia, Morocco, Tanzania, and Zambia have qualified once.

Meanwhile, Korea DPR and Spain have the most titles, two, while France, Japan, and Korea Republic have won the tournament once apiece.