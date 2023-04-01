South Africa beat-down showed Australia 'far off the mark', says White

Reuters
The Rugby Championship thrashing of the Wallabies by South Africa was a baptism of fire for the Australians under Eddie Jones and showed how far they are off the mark, scrumhalf Nic White (33) has said.

Jones's second stint in charge of the Wallabies started with a 43-12 drubbing in Pretoria over the weekend, triggering a storm of criticism in Australian media.

A few months out from the World Cup in France, White said the Wallabies needed answers ahead of their second match against Argentina in Sydney on Saturday.

"It kind of shows how far off the mark we are," White told media of the Pretoria shocker.

"It's still a bitter pill to swallow... we're not where we want to be - a long way off, actually.

"There was no sugar-coating, we were straight into it after the game in areas that we weren't up to scratch. We need to find answers.

"Things didn't go to plan. A bit of a baptism of fire out there. They're a bloody good side, showed why they're world champs and current World Cup holders."

After an early try to Marika Koroibete, the Wallabies imploded under South African pressure, conceding six unanswered tries in the match and two yellow cards in the second half.

While the Springboks built multi-phase attacks from their own half, the Wallabies' commitment to a kicking game proved ineffective and gave up cheap possession, placing Jones' tactics under scrutiny.

White said he was not making excuses but the Wallabies were still finding "clarity" in the way they wanted to play.

"But there were some positives out there," he said.

"I know it's hard to hear that right now but we've been together as a squad of 35 for, like, five sessions before that (game).

"There were some things that we were well short of and we know that now."

