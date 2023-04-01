South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no regrets after crazy first day against India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no regrets after crazy first day against India
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no regrets after crazy first day against India
Dean Elgar after his final dismissal in Test cricket.
Dean Elgar after his final dismissal in Test cricket.
Reuters
South Africa will fancy their chances of victory if they can set India a target of 100 or more although captain Dean Elgar (36) was at a loss to explain a frenetic opening day of the second and final test at Newlands on Wednesday.

The home side trail the tourists by 36 runs in their second innings with seven wickets remaining after they were bowled out for a paltry 55 in the morning session.

They went to the close on 62 for three in their second innings, having earlier dismissed India for 153 on a record-breaking opening day in Cape Town.

"I would take 100 (victory target) all day," Elgar told reporters. "When our bowlers click they can rip through any batting lineup and on this wicket that is possible."

Elgar was out for four and 12 in his final test before retirement, having won the toss and elected to bat on what he knew would be a tricky surface.

"I didn’t know it would play in that way though, with the naked eye it did not look so bad," he said. "But it’s one of those wickets where if you knuckle down, you never know what can happen.

"You still have to put the ball in the right area and they (India) executed that to a tee. This pitch just seemed to get quicker as the (first) session went on. I don’t know what to make of it."

India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of test cricket.

"The older ball was still doing something. We’ve just experienced a really crazy day of test cricket," Elgar said.

Dean Elgar walks back to the pavilion after his final innings in Test cricket
AFP

He praised his players for not letting their heads drop after they were skittled for their lowest score since 1932.

"I just said to the guys I will measure them on attitude and execution with the ball. We maybe leaked a few runs with half-volleys but I can’t fault the bowlers for the effort they put in."

Asked if he would change his decision to bat first, Elgar suggested batting last against any sort of three-figure target would be a real challenge.

"I would still stick to batting first after seeing how the wicket has played," he said.

Follow the rest of the second test with Flashscore here. 

Mentions
CricketIndiaSouth Africa
Related Articles
South Africa trail India after record-breaking first day of second test
Updated
Cricket Corner: Warner and Elgar bid adieu as death knell tolls for Tests
Business as usual against India for departing South African captain Elgar
Show more
Cricket
Mohammed Siraj went back to basics for career-best figures of 6-15 at Newlands
Sri Lanka name different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides
David Warner gets brief cameo after Aamir Jamal and Pakistan tail defies Australia
Updated
South Africa defend weakened test squad for New Zealand series
India back to full strength as Jadeja returns for Newlands Test againt South Africa
Australia looking to claim Pakistan sweep in Warner Week
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on United's radar, Brereton Diaz nears Premier League move
Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post
Sixteen-year-old Littler crushes Cross to reach PDC World Championship final
Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis after bossing China, De Minaur shocks Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings