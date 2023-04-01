South Africa stand firm against New Zealand after Ravindra strikes in Hamilton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. South Africa stand firm against New Zealand after Ravindra strikes in Hamilton
South Africa stand firm against New Zealand after Ravindra strikes in Hamilton
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during practice
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during practice
Reuters
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued to bolster his reputation with three for 33 as New Zealand reduced a weakened but battling South Africa side to 220 for six on the first day of the second test at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat on a bright, sunny day in Hamilton but, as in their thumping 281-run loss in the first test, scored slowly and struggled to turn starts into substantial tallies until the final session of the day.

Ruan de Swardt, who was 55 not out, and Shaun von Berg, unbeaten on 34, will resume on day two having added 70 for the seventh wicket as the visitors look to avoid becoming the first South Africa team to lose a test series to New Zealand.

De Swardt, playing his second test, clinched his maiden half-century with a four through the covers in the final hour of play and he and von Berg, making his debut at the age of 37, survived the arrival of the second new ball to make it to stumps.

"Unbelievable," said de Swardt. "It was quite a hard graft out there, I thought the New Zealanders bowled pretty well but for me it was just get stuck into them, have that mental toughness and keep going.

"I think if we can bat well tomorrow, get past 300, 350, we're definitely in with a chance."

The Black Caps had made three changes to their team to introduce a four-pronged seam attack and two of them had an early impact.

After Matt Henry had removed Clyde Fortuin for a golden duck in the second over of the day, debutant quick Will O'Rourke made Neil Brand his first test victim when he trapped the South Africa skipper in front for 25.

At 37, Neil Wagner is at the other end of the experience spectrum and he struck next, a trademark short ball sending Raynard van Tonder back for 32 after a diving catch in the gully from Tom Latham.

Ravindra, the ICC's Emerging Player of the Year and scorer of a double century in the first test, took over to tear the heart out of the middle order with his left-arm spin.

Zubayr Hamza had made 20 when a wild slog sent the ball looping up to backward point where Mitchell Santner, dropped from the team but on the field as a substitute, took the catch.

Keegan Peterson followed cheaply two overs later when he edged a Ravindra delivery to Tim Southee in the slips, and David Bedingham (39) was unfortunate to exit when the ball came off his toe, onto his bat and straight to the short-leg fielder.

"I guess it hangs in the balance," said Ravindra. "We bowled well for periods of time and they batted really well for periods of time and managed to absorb whatever we threw at them.

"We've just got to be aware that it could be a bit of a grind."

O'Rourke's inclusion did little to reduce the gap in experience between the two sides after South Africa Cricket decided to send a weakened team to New Zealand and prioritise their financially lucrative Twenty20 competition.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandSouth Africa
Related Articles
New Zealand focused on process ahead of second South Africa Test
Cricket Corner: Bumrah goes bang as Jaiswal and Ravindra make statement scores
New Zealand thrash weakened South Africa by 281 runs in first test
Show more
Cricket
England confident Ahmed's visa issues will be fixed before next India test
Ben Stokes set to mark 100th Test with India series on knife-edge
India's KL Rahul out of third Test against England due to fitness issues
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tests with knee injury
Sunrisers Eastern Cape retain SA20 trophy with big final win
India's Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons
Michael Neser recalled to Australia squad for New Zealand test series
COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh ahead of first clash of T20 series with West Indies
Most Read
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct
Real Madrid's injury woes provide extra motivation in Leipzig, says Ancelotti
Leipzig manager Marco Rose doesn't trust Jude Bellingham absence for Real Madrid visit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings