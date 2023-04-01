Spanish legend Andres Iniesta 'opens new page' with UAE's Emirates Club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spanish legend Andres Iniesta 'opens new page' with UAE's Emirates Club
Spanish legend Andres Iniesta 'opens new page' with UAE's Emirates Club
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta poses with his new jersey alongside Emirates Club Chairman Youssef Abdullah al-Batran
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta poses with his new jersey alongside Emirates Club Chairman Youssef Abdullah al-Batran
AFP
Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta on Wednesday became the latest marquee name to commit his career finale to the Gulf by signing for Emirates Club despite having already turned 39.

Iniesta announced in May that he was leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan earlier than expected after spending large parts of the J-League season on the bench.

"This is another very important step in my career after the long years spent in Barcelona and then in Japan," World Cup and European Championship winner Iniesta said at an official ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah.

"I am here to open a new page and I will do everything possible to achieve the best results with my team.

"I have always done my best with Barcelona and Vissel Kobe, and I will do the same here."

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta poses with his new jersey alongside Emirates Club Chairman Youssef Abdullah al-Batran
AFP

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after 16 years at Barcelona where he won the Champions League four times and La Liga on nine occasions.

He also played in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship victories.

With Vissel Kobe, Iniesta won the Emperor's Cup in 2019, the Japanese Super Cup in 2020 and led his team to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Emirates Club have had their ups and downs in recent years, winning the Emirates Cup and Super Cup in 2020, while being relegated in the same season to the Second Division.

Iniesta, who will wear the number eight shirt at his new club, "will stay with us for years to come", said Emirates Club chairman Youssef Al Batran.

Iniesta is the latest star to join the exodus to the energy-rich Gulf where Saudi Arabia has been setting the pace with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballIniesta AndresEmirates ClubVissel KobeTransfer News
Related Articles
Legendary Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club in UAE Pro League
Andres Iniesta coy on future plans following Japanese side Vissel Kobe departure
No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane deal, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
West Ham complete first signing of the summer, securing Edson Alvarez from Ajax
Bayern Munich to begin their campaign with major goalkeeper problems
Aston Villa suffer Buendia injury blow ahead of looming Premier League opener
EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Ellington on making the jump to the Premier League and title contenders
The Netherlands 'know everything about Spain' ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Tottenham reportedly accept Bayern Munich's offer for England striker Harry Kane
Updated
City bid for Premier League history as Chelsea face Liverpool on opening weekend
England not happy with their performances at World Cup, says Lucy Bronze
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane deal, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |