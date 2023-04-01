No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liga Portugal
  4. No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56
No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56
Kazuyoshi Miura playing in Japan in 2020
Kazuyoshi Miura playing in Japan in 2020
Reuters
Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura may be the world's oldest professional football player but he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet and the 56-year-old, known as King Kazu, extended his loan deal with Portugal's second-tier club Oliveirense on Tuesday.

Former Japan international Miura, who earned nearly 90 caps between 1990-2000 scoring 55 goals, joined Oliveirense in January on loan from promoted Japanese J1 League side Yokohama.

"Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense," the Liga Portugal 2 side said on Twitter on Tuesday, without specifying the length of the new contract.

In November the owners of Yokohama, restaurant operator Onodera Group, became a majority shareholder of Oliveirense.

Miura, considered one of Japan's football greats, started his professional career in Brazil in the 1980s, where he played for Santos, Palmeiras and Coritiba, among others.

He joined second-tier Yokohama in 2005 from Japanese top-tier side Vissel Kobe.

Miura also briefly represented Japan's futsal team in 2012, and was called up for the 2012 Futsal World Cup at the age of 45.

Mentions
FootballLiga PortugalMiura KazuyoshiOliveirenseYokohama F. MarinosCoritibaJapanPalmeirasSantosVissel KobeTransfer News
Related Articles
Andres Iniesta coy on future plans following Japanese side Vissel Kobe departure
Brazilian woman dies after clash between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami
Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Updated
Hospitalised Edwin van der Sar out of immediate danger
Leicester sign Belgium international Janice Cayman from Lyon
Transfer analysis: Jurásek will have no problem adapting to Benfica
'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24
Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |