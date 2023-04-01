Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games will take place on the River Seine, featuring over 160 boats filled with athletes and officials

Next year is set to be a blockbuster year for sport with the Olympic Games, Euro 2024, and the Champions League final at Wembley (for a record-extending eighth time) set to dominate headlines.

But what other sporting events will steal the front and back pages over the next 12 months?

Scroll down to see your comprehensive guide to 2024.

January

3: World Darts Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London

13 (until Feb 11): Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast

14 (until Feb 28): Australian Open, Melbourne

19 (until Feb 2): 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Gangwon, South Korea

26-28: X Games, Colorado

Will Novak Djokovic win a record-extending 11th Australian Open title next year? AFP

February

2-18: World Swimming Championships, Doha, Qatar

2-18: Welsh Open Snooker, Llandudno

2 (until Mar 16): Six Nations

11: Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

17: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Riyadh

25: Carabao Cup final, Wembley

Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, who will win it next year? AFP

March

1-3: Indoor World Championships, Glasgow

2: Bahrain Grand Prix(first F1 race of the season)

3: Tokyo Marathon

8-23: 13th African Games, Accra, Ghana

12-15: Cheltenham Festival

19 (until April 8): NCAA Finals, State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will take place in March AFP

April

2-7: British Swimming Championships, London

8-14: The Masters, Augusta National

10 (until May 6): World Snooker Championships, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

12: London Marathon

13: Grand National, Aintree, Liverpool

16: Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia, Greece

17-20: Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Doha

Will Sifan Hassan defend her London Marathon title next year? AFP

May

4: Final day of Championship season

16-19: US PGA, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

18: League One Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium

19: League Two Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium

19: Final round of Premier League fixtures

20 (until June 9): French Open, Paris

22: Europa Legue final, The Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Liverpool, Rangers, Brighton and West Ham fans will be hoping to reach the Europa League final in Dublin Profimedia

25: FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

26: Championship Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium

26: Monaco Grand Prix

29: Europa Conference League final, AEK Arena, Athens

June

1: Champions League final, Wembley Stadium

4-30: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, West Indies and USA

7-12: European Athletics Championships, Rome

13-16: US Open, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, North Carolina

14 (until July 14): UEFA Euro 2024, Germany

England and Scotland could be joined by Wales at Euro 2024 AFP

18-22: Royal Ascot

20 (until July 13): 48th Copa America, USA

29 (until July 21): Tour de France, France and Italy

July

1-14: Wimbledon

2-7: Henley Royal Regatta

7: Silverstone Grand Prix

11-14: Scottish Open, North Berwick

14: Copa America final, Miami

14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion, Berlin

18-21: The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland

20: Great Britain Diamond League, London

26 (until Aug 11): 2024 Olympic Games, Paris and Tahiti

30 (until Aug 3): Glorious Goodwood

An illustration to show how the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony will look AFP

August

12-18: Tour de France Femmes

14: UEFA Super Cup, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

17: Premier League starts

26 (until Sept 8): US Open, New York

28 (until Sept 8): 2024 Paralympic Games, Paris

September

5-7: Nations League matchday one

8: Great North Run, Newcastle upon Tyne

12-15: Irish Open, Royal County

10-15: Solheim Cup, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Florida

17: Champions League 2024/25 group stage begins

The Champions League will have a new format from the 2024/25 season AFP

21-29: UCI Road World Championships, Zurich

25: Europa League 2024/25 group stage begins

28: AFL Grand final, Melbourne

29: Berlin Marathon

September-October (dates TBC): ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Women, Bangladesh

October

3: Europa Conference League 2024/25 group stage begins

9-13: Horse of the Year Show, Birmingham

12: Rugby League grand final, Old Trafford

13: Chicago Marathon

12-20: 37th America's Cup, Barcelona

16-20: World Track Championships, Ballerup, Denmark

Who will win the 'Auld Mug' trophy at the 37th America's Cup? AFP

November

3: New York Marathon

5: Melbourne Cup

12-17: Billie Jean King Cup finals, Seville

19-24: Davis Cup Finals

23: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas will host the F1 Grand Prix in November AFP

December

4-14: IWF World Championships, Bahrain

8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix(final race of the season)

18: FIFA Intercontinental Cup final,(Venues TBC)

18-22: Next Gen ATP Finals, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia