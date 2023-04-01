Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines

But what other sporting events will steal the front and back pages over the next 12 months?
January
3: World Darts Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London
13 (until Feb 11): Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast
14 (until Feb 28): Australian Open, Melbourne
19 (until Feb 2): 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Gangwon, South Korea
26-28: X Games, Colorado
February
2-18: World Swimming Championships, Doha, Qatar
2-18: Welsh Open Snooker, Llandudno
2 (until Mar 16): Six Nations
11: Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
17: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Riyadh
25: Carabao Cup final, Wembley
March
1-3: Indoor World Championships, Glasgow
2: Bahrain Grand Prix(first F1 race of the season)
3: Tokyo Marathon
8-23: 13th African Games, Accra, Ghana
12-15: Cheltenham Festival
19 (until April 8): NCAA Finals, State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
April
2-7: British Swimming Championships, London
8-14: The Masters, Augusta National
10 (until May 6): World Snooker Championships, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
12: London Marathon
13: Grand National, Aintree, Liverpool
16: Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia, Greece
17-20: Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Doha
May
4: Final day of Championship season
16-19: US PGA, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
18: League One Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
19: League Two Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
19: Final round of Premier League fixtures
20 (until June 9): French Open, Paris
22: Europa Legue final, The Aviva Stadium, Dublin
25: FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
26: Championship Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
26: Monaco Grand Prix
29: Europa Conference League final, AEK Arena, Athens
June
1: Champions League final, Wembley Stadium
4-30: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, West Indies and USA
7-12: European Athletics Championships, Rome
13-16: US Open, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, North Carolina
14 (until July 14): UEFA Euro 2024, Germany
18-22: Royal Ascot
20 (until July 13): 48th Copa America, USA
29 (until July 21): Tour de France, France and Italy
July
1-14: Wimbledon
2-7: Henley Royal Regatta
7: Silverstone Grand Prix
11-14: Scottish Open, North Berwick
14: Copa America final, Miami
14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion, Berlin
18-21: The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland
20: Great Britain Diamond League, London
26 (until Aug 11): 2024 Olympic Games, Paris and Tahiti
30 (until Aug 3): Glorious Goodwood
August
12-18: Tour de France Femmes
14: UEFA Super Cup, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
17: Premier League starts
26 (until Sept 8): US Open, New York
28 (until Sept 8): 2024 Paralympic Games, Paris
September
5-7: Nations League matchday one
8: Great North Run, Newcastle upon Tyne
12-15: Irish Open, Royal County
10-15: Solheim Cup, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Florida
17: Champions League 2024/25 group stage begins
21-29: UCI Road World Championships, Zurich
25: Europa League 2024/25 group stage begins
28: AFL Grand final, Melbourne
29: Berlin Marathon
September-October (dates TBC): ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Women, Bangladesh
October
3: Europa Conference League 2024/25 group stage begins
9-13: Horse of the Year Show, Birmingham
12: Rugby League grand final, Old Trafford
13: Chicago Marathon
12-20: 37th America's Cup, Barcelona
16-20: World Track Championships, Ballerup, Denmark
November
3: New York Marathon
5: Melbourne Cup
12-17: Billie Jean King Cup finals, Seville
19-24: Davis Cup Finals
23: Las Vegas Grand Prix
December
4-14: IWF World Championships, Bahrain
8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix(final race of the season)
18: FIFA Intercontinental Cup final,(Venues TBC)
18-22: Next Gen ATP Finals, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia