Springbok double World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen to retire

Duane Vermeulen during the Rugby World Cup final
Reuters
South Africa back row Duane Vermeulen (37) will retire from rugby having helped the Springboks claim back-to-back World Cup titles, South African Rugby president Mark Alexander said on Wednesday.

Vermeulen won 76 caps in an 11-year national team career and would likely have topped a century of appearances had it not been for injuries.

He grew a reputation as a powerful tackler, strong ball-carrier and expert at the breakdown, and was a major leader within the Springbok squad.

Vermeulen won the majority of his caps at number eight, but did also play as a flanker, including in the most recent World Cup win in France last month.

"Duane will forever be regarded as one of the real hard men of South African rugby – he was not only a formidable force for the Springboks but also a multifaceted player who consistently delivered his best," Alexander said in a statement.

"He was a leader who captained South Africa in four tests, but he also retired as the most-capped Springbok number eight with two Rugby World Cup winners’ medals – a wonderful achievement for a player who will be remembered as a true legend of the sport."

Vermeulen has been linked with a move into coaching and did not discount it when asked recently.

"If you had asked me this a couple of years ago, I would probably have said no," he said. "But when you finish (your playing career) you want to give back to the younger guys.

"If the opportunity arises, I would love to stay in the game. I love it and it is difficult to just step away when you have played professionally for 19 years."

Rugby UnionVermeulen DuaneSouth Africa
