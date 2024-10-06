Strasbourg battle back to earn point against draw specialists Lens

Strasbourg came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw against RC Lens, with the hosts now unbeaten in their first four games of a season at the Stade de la Meinau for the first time since 2007/08.

Lens hadn’t scored a first-half goal in their previous four Ligue 1 games, but Will Still’s outfit ended that particular run within five minutes when M'Bala Nzola’s chipped finish from Adrien Thomasson’s through ball gave the Blood and Gold their fastest goal of the campaign.

Although Strasbourg’s chances of consecutive home clean sheets quickly disappeared, they went in search of a rapid response through Emanuel Emegha, whose low shot was kept out by Brice Samba’s unorthodox save with his boot.

Le Racing kept up the pressure and needed less than a quarter of an hour to level things up as Abakar Sylla rose above the visitors' defence and glanced Sebastian Nanasi’s corner home - a strike that maintained Strasbourg’s record of scoring in every Ligue 1 match this term.

After an end-to-end opening, the contest gradually became more cagey. However, on the stroke of half-time, Lens’ Andy Diouf dispossessed Ismael Doukoure, raced towards goal and fired into the bottom corner to restore the visitors’ lead.

Strasbourg came out for the second half with incredible intensity and soon had Lens on the ropes. Guela Doué led the charge, letting fly from 25 yards and forcing Samba into a full-stretch save before Emegha found half a yard inside the penalty area and shot just wide. Lens’ rearguard eventually folded when Jhoanner Chavez conceded a penalty by barging into Andrey Santos and, from 12 yards, Habib Diarra held his nerve as he slotted into the corner.

As the final whistle approached, the visitors went closest to sealing a late winner when Nzola, left unmarked six yards from goal, missed out on a hat-trick by dragging his shot beyond the post.

Ultimately, the spoils were shared, meaning Strasbourg’s impressive start under new boss Liam Rosenior continues. They have shown plenty of grit while going unbeaten in six of their opening seven Ligue 1 matches and have moved up to seventh as a result.

Lens, meanwhile, are one of just three teams yet to taste defeat in France’s top flight this season, but Still will be frustrated by a fifth consecutive stalemate, which has prevented his side from breaking into the top four.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Habib Diarra (Strasbourg)

