Sweden's Daniel Stahl takes discus gold with final throw

Stahl launched the disc 71.46 – the second-longest throw of the year and a championship record
Reuters
Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (30) won a dramatic World Championship discus gold with the final throw on Monday just minutes after Kristjan Ceh thought he had done enough to retain his title when his final throw edged him in front of the Swede.

Five men had gone beyond 70 metres this year but none of the field looked able to threaten it for most of Monday's contest.

On a hot, sultry night Slovenian Ceh led with 69.27 in the second round before Stahl went 10cm further in the fourth.

With only two throwers left to go, Ceh finally crossed the 70 mark with 70.02 but showed only a muted celebration, knowing just what a competitor his big rival is.

Sure enough, Stahl launched the disc 71.46 – the second-longest throw of the year and a championship record – to take gold.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna, whose father won the world title twice, took bronze with 68.85.

AthleticsStahl Daniel
