Star duo Gyokeres and Isak score as Sweden squeeze past 10-man Slovakia

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres put on a masterclass for Sweden as the Bagult confirmed progression to League B of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia in Stockholm.

Bolstered by a prolific frontline, Sweden’s striker duo combined nicely for the opener, with Isak playing the in-form Gyokeres through on goal.

The Sporting star made no mistake with his finish, drilling a right-footed strike beyond Martin Dubravka, meaning he’s now scored in six of the last seven matches for both club and country.

Sweden weren’t able to keep hold of their lead until the break though, with Slovakia equalising through the unlikely source David Hancko. The left-back pounced on a bouncing ball inside the penalty area, before wrapping his foot around the ball and curling home the leveller.

It was roles reversed in the second period for Sweden, who wasted very little time after the restart in retaking their lead. Gyokeres had the presence of mind to slip an intricate pass into the path of Isak, who just like his teammate in the first half, lashed home to put the home side in front.

There would be no such slip-up for Sweden this time around though, with the home side looking the more likely to snatch a third.

Dejan Kulusevski dragged a shot just wide from the edge of the box, while Ken Sema ought to have hit the target with a left-footed strike 12 yards out. Slovakia's night went from bad to worse in the 90th minute as Milan Skriniar was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Following their shock relegation to League C last time out in the UNL, an immediate return to the second tier is a sign that Swedish football is back on the right track ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

They’ll wrap up their UNL campaign at home to Azerbaijan in midweek, with Slovakia taking on Estonia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden)

