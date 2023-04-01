Swedes turn to Kim Kallstrom to revive footballing fortunes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Swedes turn to Kim Kallstrom to revive footballing fortunes
Swedes turn to Kim Kallstrom to revive footballing fortunes
Kallstrom celebrates after scoring against San Marino during their Euro 2012 qualifier
Kallstrom celebrates after scoring against San Marino during their Euro 2012 qualifier
Reuters
With 131 international caps and 16 goals to his name, former midfielder Kim Kallstrom has been selected by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) to be the nation's new head of football, and he has no illusions about the task he faces.

Kallstrom was presented to the media on Wednesday as the SvFF's answer to an alarming slide in form for the senior national teams that has seen the men miss out on the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, while the women will miss out on next year's Olympic tournament for the first time in their history.

"Football is a lot about energy, and having that burning desire to try to develop and change and do things better, and always to be part of positive change," Kallstrom told Reuters after his unveiling at the SvFF headquarters near the Friends Arena.

After a career that saw him represent French clubs Rennes and Olympique Lyonnais, Premier League side Arsenal and Russia's Spartak Moscow among others, the 41-year-old retired from playing in 2017 before embarking on a very different path.

"I've been a stay-at-home dad while my wife went to medical school, so I took great care of the children," he says with a wry smile, admitting that football was never too far from his thoughts.

"I also had an interesting education, the Masters for International Players (MIP), which is a program that more or less prepares former football players to roles like this," he added.

"We (ex-players) can bring our knowledge and expertise forward, but obviously, we need some more tools in the toolbox and I think I have that now. And so I'm very pleased to be able to try out all my skills and all my ideas in this new role," Kallstrom explained.

Known as a box-to-box midfielder with boundless energy and a precise, powerful left foot, Kallstrom hopes to hit the ground running when his new job begins on Jan. 1, and appointing a new coach for the men's national team following the departure of Janne Andersson is his first major task.

NUMBER ONE PRIORITY

"That is a priority, number one, but after that, there are a lot of things to be done, but I think we need to take our time," Kallstrom said.

"We need to analyse a little bit where we are, why we are there, where we want to go, how we can get there, and who the people are who are going to implement all that. So we have quite a large task in front of us, but you know, that's the fun."

Kallstrom will be helped in his work by a contacts book bulging with the phone numbers of great players and coaches such as Arsene Wenger, who brought him on loan to Arsenal in 2014.

"I think the last time we spoke was with the MIP program, I think he really, really likes former players to educate themselves, and then trying to be a part of the football industry and I'm trying to develop it," Kallstrom said.

"In the back our minds we will always be players, so we've always held the best interests of the players in our minds."

Kallstrom said he wouldn't rule out contacting his former mentor as he seeks to get Swedish football back on track.

"That's not impossible - great advice from great people who have lived this before? I think 100%, I completely understand that I don't have all the answers," Kallstrom said.

"Sharing the responsibilities is important, but also taking advice from people who have actually done it, so I'm gonna hopefully reach out to some people to try to help me and guide me."

Mentions
FootballKallstrom KimSweden
Related Articles
Kevin De Bruyne named in Man City's Club World Cup squad despite injury
FIFA considered more severe sanctions against Spain's ex-FA chief Rubiales
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Show more
Football
Wilder encouraged despite Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool
Stuttgart power past Dortmund 2-0 to reach German Cup last eight
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea
Marseille thrash Lyon to add more misery to Ligue 1 strugglers
Liverpool close the gap at the top with battling win over Sheffield United
Most Read
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings