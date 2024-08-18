Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer calls time on international career

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer announced his international retirement on Monday at the age of 35, ending a 12-year career with the national team.

Sommer made 94 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2012.

Sommer helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship last month, losing to eventual runners-up England on penalties. He also represented Switzerland at Euro 2016 and 2020, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Sommer joined Inter Milan last year from Bayern Munich.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as a goalkeeper for the Swiss national team," Sommer posted on Instagram.

"With the conclusion of another great final round at the European Championship in our neighbouring country Germany, where I previously spent unforgettable years in the Bundesliga, the time has now come to say goodbye."