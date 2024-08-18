Advertisement
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer calls time on international career

Sommer made 94 appearances for his country
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer announced his international retirement on Monday at the age of 35, ending a 12-year career with the national team.

Sommer made 94 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2012.

Sommer helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship last month, losing to eventual runners-up England on penalties. He also represented Switzerland at Euro 2016 and 2020, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Sommer joined Inter Milan last year from Bayern Munich.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as a goalkeeper for the Swiss national team," Sommer posted on Instagram.

"With the conclusion of another great final round at the European Championship in our neighbouring country Germany, where I previously spent unforgettable years in the Bundesliga, the time has now come to say goodbye."

Football
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli closing in on Lukaku deal, Gundogan set for Barca exit
Updated
Winners and Losers: Highlights from opening weekends across Europe
Lille's Angel Gomes released from hospital after head injury
Carlo Ancelotti frustrated with Real defending in draw at Mallorca
Premier League talking points: City begin season with win, Arsenal off to dream start
Real Madrid begin LaLiga title defence with frustrating draw against Mallorca
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games
Updated
Conte apologises to fans after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' against Verona
Rennes cruise past Lyon in dominant start to Ligue 1 campaign
Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says new boss Motta

