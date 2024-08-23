Team of the Week: Chelsea-bound Estevao racks up perfect 10 as Dortmund stars impress

The new Bundesliga season started over the weekend meaning all of Europe's top leagues are now up and running again, giving us plenty of choice for our latest Team of the Week! But who made the cut this time?

As always, we've utilised Flashscore's player rating system to select our XI from the world's best leagues, from Europe to the Americas and further afield. Check out our latest Team of the Week below:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Brad Stuver (Austin FC) 8.8

Playoff-chasing MLS side Austin FC won 2-0 away at Nashville SC over the weekend and key to their win was American goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Not only did Stuver keep a clean sheet, he kept out nine shots on target and saved a penalty in the first half.

With the regular season nearing an end in MLS, it's big performances like Stuver's that can be the difference between making the post-season and not.

Defence

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) 9.2

PSG produced a rampant display on Friday evening as they put six past Montpellier to make it six points and 10 goals from their opening two Ligue 1 games. At the heart of most things positive was right-back Achraf Hakimi who registered an assist and a goal in an impressive individual display.

Hakimi's second-half goal was a beautifully controlled volley at the back post which found the bottom corner and he teed up Kang-In Lee late on to complete PSG's 6-0 domination. As well as playing a big role in PSG's attack, Hakimi won six duels and made three tackles in a solid defensive display which was rewarded with a clean sheet.

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) 8.6

Imposing Argentine Cristian Romero marked his 100th appearance for Tottenham in the Premier League over the weekend with a stunning display in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Everton.

The defender made six tackles and three clearances and won a match-high 10 duels before powering in Spurs' third goal with a header from a corner.

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) 8.5

We had to include Nico Schlotterbeck in our team as he notched up the highest rating of any defender in the Bundesliga's opening weekend, playing on the left side of Dortmund's defence in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schlotterbeck made six clearances and eight tackles and won all six of his duels while maintaining a pass accuracy of 85 per cent in the win. It was an impressive start to the league season from the Germany international.

Galeno (FC Porto) 8.3

Moving over to Portugal, one man has sparkled in the opening three rounds of Liga Portugal and that is FC Porto's Galeno. After being reinvented as a full-back from his usual position further forward, Galeno has scored in all three of Porto's league fixtures, including at the weekend in their 2-0 win over Rio Ave.

Incredibly, Galeno's goal on Saturday came after just 18 seconds - the fastest goal ever scored at Estadio de Dragao - and it was some finish too.

Midfield

Fred (Fenerbahce) 9.2

Remember Fred? The Brazilian has been at Fenerbahce since last season and he now finds himself under the watchful glare of Jose Mourinho for the second time in his career. It was the Portuguese manager who signed Fred at Manchester United all those years ago.

Whatever it is about Mourinho, his arrival in Istanbul has clearly inspired the feisty midfielder. He scored a hat-trick in his first Super Lig appearance of the season as Fenerbache smashed Rizespor 5-0 to get back to winning ways in some style.

Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga) 9.1

Alongside Fred in our midfield is Uruguayan Rodrigo Zalazar who shone in Liga Portugal with two goals for Braga in their 3-1 win over Moreirense. In his 80 minutes on the pitch, Zalazar also produced three key passes, two successful dribbles and four crosses.

His two goals came from a personal xG of 0.73 - a nice return from Zalazar, who has started the season in Portugal with an average player rating of 8.2 across his three league appearances.

Attack

Estevao (Palmeiras) 10

17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estevao notched a perfect 10 rating in Palmeiras' 5-0 thrashing of Cuiaba in Serie A over the weekend. The teen sensation scored a penalty in the 27th minute before following that up with another goal just five minutes later. What's more, he assisted two of his side's five goals.

Estevao's mazy dribbling and eye for goal not only stood out in his latest performance but have been catching the attention of the world's biggest clubs for some time. Chelsea purchased him earlier in the year, loaning him back to Palmeiras until next summer, and he was just recently awarded his first Brazilian senior call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) 9.6

Perhaps one of last season's more underrated performers, Andrej Kramaric scored 15 goals and notched six assists for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in 2023/24. The versatile Croatian forward started the new campaign where he left off on Saturday with a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 win over newly promoted Holstein Kiel.

A penalty, a header, a neat finish and Kramaric could have scored more in the round one clash. It was truly a complete display from the 33-year-old, who only seems to get better with age. In his last eight seasons with Hoffenheim, Kramaric has scored 12 or more goals in all but one.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Dortmund) 9.4

Staying in the Bundesliga, on the left side of our attacking unit is Dortmund's young English super-sub Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The 20-year-old came on just before the hour mark in his side's season opener against Eintracht Frankfurt with the match still goalless. He then scored two goals to secure a 2-0 win.

His first goal was an absolute peach, beating his marker on the left before cutting onto his right foot and blasting the ball home. His second saw him finish off a slick breakaway to seal the win. More to come from this man this season, surely!

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting) 8.7

After notching an impressive 29 league goals in Portugal last season, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres hit the ground running for Sporting this season scoring three goals across the opening two rounds.

He added a further three to that tally on Friday as his hat-trick helped fire the Lisbon club to a 5-0 thumping of Farense. With two key passes and five duels won on top of his three goals, it was an eye-catching display from Gyokeres, who may not be a Sporting player for much longer if he keeps this scoring run up.