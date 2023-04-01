Team of the Week: De Jong maintains PSV's perfect record, Musiala shines for Bayern

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Team of the Week: De Jong maintains PSV's perfect record, Musiala shines for Bayern
Team of the Week: De Jong maintains PSV's perfect record, Musiala shines for Bayern
De Jong got his first hat-trick of the season
De Jong got his first hat-trick of the season
AFP, Flashscore
At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here's our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week
Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Diant Ramaj

After a disastrous 2023, Ajax began 2024 in the right way, but only thanks to goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, who produced a stunning performance in their 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

The 22-year-old made 10 saves over the course of the match, eight of which came from efforts taken inside the box, to give his side the three points. He may have conceded twice, but he also prevented 1.71 goals 

Defence

Emil Holm

Emil Holm has come to life in 2024, getting his first assist for Atalanta against AC Milan in the cup and then five days later scoring his first goal in a 5-0 win over Frosinone. 

The young Swede made it 5-0 from a corner and had performed excellently both going forward and at the back prior to that.

Giovanni Gonzalez

Mallorca moved a point closer to safety in LaLiga with a 1-1 draw against Celta, during which centre-back Giovanni Gonzalez delivered a Man of the Match performance. 

Not only did he set up his side's only goal of the game with an excellent surge forward and cross, but he also made four clearances, five interceptions and seven tackles. 

Alessandro Buongiorno

Torino would have been somewhat disappointed with their 0-0 draw with Genoa, but it could have been even worse if not for Alessandro Buongiorno.

The Italian was a rock at the heart of the defence, winning 11 out of 13 duels, making five tackles and six interceptions. 

Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo has been a revelation at wing-back for Bayer Leverkusen this season and continued his fine form in their 1-0 win over Augsburg. 

The Spaniard made four key passes, created two major chances and got an assist with one of them, setting up his team's last-gasp winning goal. 

Vincent Sierro

Toulouse midfielder Vincent Sierro played as big a part as anyone in his side's narrow 1-0 victory away at Metz. 

The 28-year-old not only scored his side's penalty but was the player to win it, and he also won 12 out of 18 duels in an all-action display. 

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 8.9

In the number 10 spot this week is Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, who was at his glorious best against Hoffenheim. 

He opened the scoring after 18 minutes with an unstoppable finish from the tightest of angles and tapped in from close range to make it 2-0. He could have easily created goals too, making three key passes.

Mats Wieffer

Feyenoord fell even further behind in a title fight with PSV that they're badly losing at the weekend, being held 2-2 by NEC, but young midfielder Mats Wieffer did at least give the fans something to smile about.

The Dutchman ran the show in midfield, creating one goal and numerous chances while also winning possession on numerous occasions. It was a performance that showed why he's attracting interest from across Europe. 

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Bilbao) 8.9 

Alex Berenguer is already something of an Athletico Bilbao legend having made well over a century of appearances for the club, but his claim to such a tag grew even stronger at the weekend.

The winger opened the scoring in the Basque Derby against Real Sociedad and then made it 2-0 12 minutes later, putting his side on the path to a huge win that took them up to third in LaLiga.

Luuk de Jong (PSV) 9.5

PSV picked up where they left off on their return to action after the winter break, maintaining their 100% league record with a 3-1 win over Excelsior, and so too did captain Luuk de Jong. 

In a real poacher's masterclass, the Dutchman took his tally for the season to 22 with his first hat-trick of the campaign. It wasn't the most stylish treble you'll ever see, but they all count. 

Diego Lopez (Valencia) 9.5 

Diego Lopez is one of Valencia's most exciting talents and made that abundantly clear with his performance in their 4-1 win over Cadiz. 

The 21-year-old set up two of his side's first three goals and scored the other one himself with the coolest of one-on-one finishes. 

Mentions
FootballGonzalez GiovanniHolm EmilPorro PedroRamaj DiantBuongiorno AlessandroGrimaldo AlejandroSierro VincentWieffer MatsBerenguer AlexMusiala JamalLopez Diegode Jong LuukFeatures
Related Articles
Premier League Team of the Week: De Bruyne stars after stellar cameo
Team of the Year: Kane and Bellingham amongst highest rated players in 2023
Fantasy Premier League: Injury problems mean a tough time for FPL players
Show more
Football
Brentford's Ivan Toney hails 'freedom' as suspension officially ends
Manchester United cuts financial forecast after early Champions League Exit
Updated
PSG's Lee Kang-in repays Klinsmann to become South Korean star
Coach Bento hopes support for Palestine will not distract UAE at Asian Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson set to leave Saudi Pro League, De Ligt unhappy at Bayern
Updated
Giuseppe Incocciati Q&A: Questioning Pioli, Ibra at AC Milan; hailing Motta
Former Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC
What are the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules?
Karim Benzema files defamation complaint against French Interior Minister
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson set to leave Saudi Pro League, De Ligt unhappy at Bayern
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings