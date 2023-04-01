Team of the Week: De Jong maintains PSV's perfect record, Musiala shines for Bayern

De Jong got his first hat-trick of the season

Goalkeeper

After a disastrous 2023, Ajax began 2024 in the right way, but only thanks to goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, who produced a stunning performance in their 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

The 22-year-old made 10 saves over the course of the match, eight of which came from efforts taken inside the box, to give his side the three points. He may have conceded twice, but he also prevented 1.71 goals

Defence

Emil Holm has come to life in 2024, getting his first assist for Atalanta against AC Milan in the cup and then five days later scoring his first goal in a 5-0 win over Frosinone.

The young Swede made it 5-0 from a corner and had performed excellently both going forward and at the back prior to that.

Mallorca moved a point closer to safety in LaLiga with a 1-1 draw against Celta, during which centre-back Giovanni Gonzalez delivered a Man of the Match performance.

Not only did he set up his side's only goal of the game with an excellent surge forward and cross, but he also made four clearances, five interceptions and seven tackles.

Torino would have been somewhat disappointed with their 0-0 draw with Genoa, but it could have been even worse if not for Alessandro Buongiorno.

The Italian was a rock at the heart of the defence, winning 11 out of 13 duels, making five tackles and six interceptions.

Alejandro Grimaldo has been a revelation at wing-back for Bayer Leverkusen this season and continued his fine form in their 1-0 win over Augsburg.

The Spaniard made four key passes, created two major chances and got an assist with one of them, setting up his team's last-gasp winning goal.

Toulouse midfielder Vincent Sierro played as big a part as anyone in his side's narrow 1-0 victory away at Metz.

The 28-year-old not only scored his side's penalty but was the player to win it, and he also won 12 out of 18 duels in an all-action display.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 8.9

In the number 10 spot this week is Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, who was at his glorious best against Hoffenheim.

He opened the scoring after 18 minutes with an unstoppable finish from the tightest of angles and tapped in from close range to make it 2-0. He could have easily created goals too, making three key passes.

Feyenoord fell even further behind in a title fight with PSV that they're badly losing at the weekend, being held 2-2 by NEC, but young midfielder Mats Wieffer did at least give the fans something to smile about.

The Dutchman ran the show in midfield, creating one goal and numerous chances while also winning possession on numerous occasions. It was a performance that showed why he's attracting interest from across Europe.

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Bilbao) 8.9

Alex Berenguer is already something of an Athletico Bilbao legend having made well over a century of appearances for the club, but his claim to such a tag grew even stronger at the weekend.

The winger opened the scoring in the Basque Derby against Real Sociedad and then made it 2-0 12 minutes later, putting his side on the path to a huge win that took them up to third in LaLiga.

Luuk de Jong (PSV) 9.5

PSV picked up where they left off on their return to action after the winter break, maintaining their 100% league record with a 3-1 win over Excelsior, and so too did captain Luuk de Jong.

In a real poacher's masterclass, the Dutchman took his tally for the season to 22 with his first hat-trick of the campaign. It wasn't the most stylish treble you'll ever see, but they all count.

Diego Lopez (Valencia) 9.5

Diego Lopez is one of Valencia's most exciting talents and made that abundantly clear with his performance in their 4-1 win over Cadiz.

The 21-year-old set up two of his side's first three goals and scored the other one himself with the coolest of one-on-one finishes.