Team of the Year: Kane and Bellingham amongst highest rated players in 2023

2023 saw some ingenious football from across Europe's elite leagues, no less than Pep Guardiola's revolutionary development of the inverted full-back. But based on Flashscore's internal system, which eleven players have had the best average ratings based on their domestic league performances over the calendar year?

To be eligible for the XI, players had to have played 500 minutes of football or more and we only selected players in their correct positions. What do you make of our lineup?

Team of the Year Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno 7.2 (Fulham)

Whilst it is unlikely Bernd Leno would be the first name on many people's lists when talking about a world team of the year, the goalkeeper's Flashscore ratings have been remarkably consistent all year and according to the Premier League, he has only made one mistake leading to a goal in 2023. He is a highly respected shot-stopper and has been ever-reliable for a Fulham side who finished 10th in the Premier League last season and are on course for a mid-table finish once again.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.6 (Liverpool)

The new inverted role which allows Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield in attack has helped him rediscover his offensive qualities - what a joy he is to watch when he is in form. On the ball, Trent has it all; a perfect first touch, mesmeric long balls, set pieces and shots from range. He has scored twice and assisted three times in the Premier League this season but his overall performances have been nothing short of world-class.

Virgil van Dijk 7.5 (Liverpool)

Whilst the new Liverpool captain might have not reached the heights from two seasons ago when Liverpool were two games away from a historic quadruple, Virgil van Dijk has gotten better and better as the year has gone on and produced a defensive masterclass against Arsenal just before Christmas. In arguably the biggest game of the season so far, he and Konate were outstanding. Liverpool wouldn't be in a title race without their captain and he very much deserves a spot in this side.

Oliver Boscagli 7.5 (PSV)

Another team who are unbeaten in their domestic league are PSV, and Oliver Boscagli has been an integral part of a side that have conceded just six goals in the Eredivisie. PSV signed him for just two million pounds in 2019 from Nice and he has proven to be a bargain, playing week in, week out for a team very much going places.

Alejandro Grimaldo 7.8 (Bayer Leverkusen)

Although he does play as a wing-back for Xavi Alonso's enigmatic Leverkusen, Alejandro Grimaldo's stats this season (at just the midway point) are eye-catching. He has seven goals and six assists in the Bundesliga for a side who are currently top of the league and incredibly still unbeaten. Grimaldo is in the form of his life and it is hard to argue with his inclusion and impressive average rating.

Midfielders

Joey Veerman 8.3 (PSV)

The Dutch midfielder has been pulling the strings in a PSV side who have won every game this season in the Eredivisie, providing nine assists and three goals already. His form at the end of the last campaign led to him making his debut for the national team in June. His average rating of 8.3 (the highest of any player) highlights how consistently Joey Veerman has performed in 2023.

James Maddison 7.8 (Tottenham)

Despite being part of a Leicester side who were relegated last season, James Maddison was one of the few positives and he was rewarded for years of high-quality performances with a move to Tottenham. Although he may have spent the last couple of months on the sidelines, the England international played a pivotal part in Spurs' sensational start to the season which saw them top of the league. Maddison's creativity combined with his instant connection with Son Heung-Min made him an instant hit with the fans. His three goals and six assists in the Premier League before his injury in November had people singing his praises.

Jude Bellingham 8.0 (Real Madrid)

Where do you even start with someone playing so far beyond his years and seemingly reaching world-class heights at the age of just 20? Jude Bellingham's form since his move to Real Madrid has left many lost for words. In what can only be described as a genius move from Carlo Ancelotti, shifting Bellingham into the number 10 role has seen him score an incredible 13 goals in 16 La Liga appearances. If his form continues and Bellingham helps take either Real Madrid to Champions League glory or England to a Euros triumph, he would have to be in consideration for the Ballon d'Or next year.

Jude Bellingham's numbers in LaLiga this season Flashscore

Forwards

Mourad Batna 8.2 (Al Fateh)

Whilst many people would question the status of the Saudi Pro League as a global superpower, the influx of world-class players in the summer does make Mourad Batna's eight goals and eight assists for Al Fateh all the more impressive. Al Fateh are not one of the clubs who have spent big money on Europe's elite, but Batna's consistent creativity and goal threat have helped them to seventh in the league at the turn of the year.

Harry Kane 8.0 (Bayern Munich)

There is a strong argument for Harry Kane being the best on the planet right now. He is enjoying a remarkable individual season in which he is currently on course to break the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season. 21 goals and five assists in just 15 Bundesliga games speaks for itself. And this is on the back of 30 goals in the Premier League in his final season at Spurs - the man has scored goals for fun in 2023.

Bundesliga's top scorers StatsPerform, Profimedia

Leroy Sane 8.2 (Bayern Munich)

Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in March, Leroy Sane has become a key player for Bayern Munich and he has formed an almost telepathic partnership with summer signing Kane this campaign. And when you factor in his eight goals and eight assists, you begin to understand why Tuchel has taken to him. Sane is rediscovering the form he showed in his final seasons at Manchester City which is supported by his impressive 8.2 average rating.