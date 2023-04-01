Patient Pep Guardiola banking on title race experience as City hunt down rivals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Patient Pep Guardiola banking on title race experience as City hunt down rivals
Patient Pep Guardiola banking on title race experience as City hunt down rivals
Pep Guardiola on the touchline at Goodison Park
Pep Guardiola on the touchline at Goodison Park
Reuters
Manchester City have not had the ideal start in their bid for an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League trophy but manager Pep Guardiola (52) said on Friday that they were up for the challenge with rich experience from their previous title runs.

City are fourth in the standings with a game in hand after just two wins in their last seven matches. They trail league leaders Liverpool by five points.

Guardiola's side have also failed to keep a clean sheet since October and the Spaniard said teams in the bottom half of the table have closed the gap to the heavyweights this season.

"The lower teams in the bottom are getting points and results against the top teams. In the last few seasons, it didn't happen much, but the top teams are struggling to get the results," Guardiola told reporters.

"So never give up, keep going and go game by game. We are used to it in the last seasons, we just need to be calm, analyse it.

"The Premier League is so long, there are many, many things. With Man City, many things are going to happen."

City face bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday, a team they have beaten in all six Premier League meetings. But Erling Haaland is still unavailable along with Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and John Stones.

Haaland, the league's top scorer with 14 goals, has not played since the start of December and has missed City's last six games in all competitions.

"Nothing has changed from the last games. The same are injured, plus John Stones," Guardiola said.

City finish 2023 with five trophies having won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month to add to their treble from last season and the UEFA Super Cup in August, but Guardiola said the year could still have been better.

"Not bad at all. Could be better, always can be better. Don't be greedy too much," he said.

"When we lose a game, we are out of the title race. When we win a game, we are there. It's the same for our contenders.

"Everything can happen, maybe the results we cannot expect. The last game of the year and then in January it's more relaxed and we have more days for recovery."

Follow Manchester City's clash against Sheffield United with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGuardiola PepHaaland Erling BrautDe Bruyne KevinDoku JeremyStones JohnManchester CitySheffield UtdLiverpool
Related Articles
Haaland hits new record but Manchester City lose top spot to Arsenal
Liverpool's Klopp says Nunez's heated moment with Guardiola was just 'emotions'
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Show more
Football
Turkish Super Cup final reportedly cancelled after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
Updated
Flashscore Awards: Harry Kane crowned after his 57-metre strike
Can Mudryk become a worldbeater? How Poch, Chilwell and Chelsea can make it happen
Flashscore Awards: Treble-winner Guardiola blows away all competition
Flashscore Awards: Chelsea and Man City play out epic eight-goal draw
Football Tracker: Inter in action as they look to extend lead at Serie A's summit
Updated
Cape Verde name veterans Mendes, Vozinha in African Cup of Nations squad
Burnley boss Kompany supports South Africa's decision to omit Lyle Foster for AFCON
Pioli insists Milan's game with Sassuolo not about him despite media pressure
Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
Most Read
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings