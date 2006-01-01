Team of the Week: Olise scores perfect 10 as Moukoko makes his mark in France

Each week, Flashscore's news editors pick out the best performers from around the world's top leagues over the prior weekend to compile our Team of the Week.

As usual, we've used Flashscore's in-house player rating system to select our XI this time. The ratings are measured by drawing on key player statistics such as goals, assists, tackles and key passes. Find out who made our latest Team of the Week below.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) 8.9

Starting in Turkey, Galatasaray defeated their bitter rivals and main title opponents Fenerbahce 3-1 away on Saturday to make a statement in the Super Lig. Key to Gala's win was their 38-year-old icon between the posts - Fernando Muslera.

The Uruguayan shot-stopper made 11 saves and kept the hosts to just one goal, a penalty, despite racking up an Expected Goals (xG) score of 3.11. In short, it was a monster performance from Muslera in one of the world's fiercest derbies.

Defence

Seiya Maikuma (AZ Alkmaar) 8.4

Thanks to new signing Seiya Maikuma, AZ have hardly missed fellow Japanese defender Yukinari Sugawara - who left for Southampton - so far this season.

The full-back was crucial at both ends of the pitch in their 2-1 win against PEC Zwolle, making five key passes and seven tackles while winning 10 duels.

Jorge Saenz (Leganes) 8.7

27-year-old centre-back Jorge Saenz has made a strong start to the second LaLiga campaign of his career after returning to the top flight for the first time since 2020.

He scored Leganes' only goal of the game in their 1-1 draw with Getafe and did so in style with an excellent volley that the world's best strikers would be proud of, and he was faultless defensively too.

Ardian Ismajli (Empoli) 8.4

Albanian defender Ardian Ismalji was a rock at the back for Empoli in their hard-fought 2-0 win over Cagliari that moved them up to fifth in Serie A.

The 27-year-old made 13 clearances and won 12 aerial duels to help his side keep their third clean sheet in five games. Of all of the teams in the league, only Juventus have conceded fewer.

Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart) 9.2

Maximilian Mittelstadt was one of the revelations of last season, forcing his way into Germany's Euro 2024 side, and he's picked up where he left off thus far this campaign.

He was one of Stuttgart's stand-out players in their stunning 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, assisting the first two goals and making five key passes in total. In the 70 minutes that he played, the full-back didn't misplace a single one of his 51 passes.

Mittelstadt dominated the left flank StatsPerform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Midfield

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 10

Bayern Munich are in incredible form. In their last three matches, they have scored 20 (!) goals and they are yet to drop a point so far in the Bundesliga. At the weekend, they spanked Werder Bremen 5-0 with summer signing Michael Olise both scoring and assisting twice.

With those stats, it's little wonder that Olise registered a perfect 10/10 player rating in the match. The France international has been impressive since moving to Munich from Crystal Palace and looks well on his way to becoming one of the best in the world in his position.

Olise's match stats Stats Perform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Malte Ossowski / Sven Simon

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 8.9

Bayer Leverkusen did it again on the weekend, scoring a winner in the 93rd minute to snatch a 4-3 win against Wolfsburg. Key to their win was, as so often is the case, their creative fulcrum Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz scored Bayer's opening goal with a lovely finish from the edge of the area. It was his fourth goal in as many league matches and he scored a brace midweek in the Champions League as well. In Sunday's match, he also made three key passes and maintained a passing accuracy of 92 per cent.

Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) 9.2

Vincenzo Grifo has been Freiburg's star man in their excellent start to the season that has put them third in the Bundesliga after four games, and he was particularly impressive last time out against Heidenheim.

The Italian bagged a brace in the second half to secure a 3-0 win and would have gotten at least one assist too if his teammates were better in front of goal, creating three big chances.

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) 9.3

Luis Diaz's spot in the Liverpool starting XI seemed under threat after fellow left winger Cody Gakpo impressed in the Champions League, but the Colombian responded with a stunning performance of his own against Bournemouth.

He scored the first two goals in his side's 3-0 win with two composed finishes and was a constant thorn in the side of his opponents, wreaking havoc with his pace and dribbling.

Forwards

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) 9.5

Chelsea ended up with Nicolas Jackson as their main striker for the season after missing out on Victor Omishen, but they won't be feeling too bad about that right now with the 23-year-old in scintillating form at the weekend.

He opened the scoring against West Ham (3-0) after just four minutes with an excellent solo effort before doubling his side's lead with a well-timed run in behind and cool finish. To top it all off, he set up Cole Palmer for the third and how has more goal contributions than all but three other players in the Premier League. Victor who?

Youssoufa Moukoko (Nice) 9.6

It's not every day that a team wins 8-0 but that's what Nice did on Friday evening as they smashed St Etienne in Ligue 1. 19-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who the club signed on loan from Dortmund for the season, chipped in with two first-half goals as the Riviera club went into the sheds leading 6-0 at the break.

After bursting onto the scene a couple of seasons ago in Germany, Moukoko fell out of favour in Dortmund somewhat and is looking to re-ignite his still very young career. With two goals in his first start in France, he's made a good start.