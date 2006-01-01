Team of the Week: Saka shines as Serie A hat-trick heroes steal the show

There were hat-trick heroes, creative masterclasses and unlikely goalscorers throughout the world's top leagues over the weekend, and using Flashscore's player ratings system, we picked out the 11 best individual performances.

Here's our latest Team of the Week:

The Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Jimmy Maurer (FC Dallas) 8.4

FC Dallas gave away plenty of chances in what was an open game with Portland but came away with a point thanks largely to the efforts of goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer.

The 36-year-old - usually the second-choice keeper - saved all seven shots that he faced, four of which were taken inside his box, to keep things goalless.

Defence

Marten de Roon (Atalanta) 8.8

Atalanta claimed a second consecutive victory for the first time this season with a 5-1 thrashing of Genoa, during which captain Marten de Roon led by example.

The Dutchman scored his side's fifth goal with an excellent volley after being rock-solid at the back for the entirety of the match. With him also creating some big chances, it was a complete performance.

Marash Kumbulla (Espanyol) 8.6

Espanyol put some distance between themselves and LaLiga's bottom three with a 2-1 win over Mallorca in which Marash Kumbulla played as big a part as anyone.

He gave his side the lead with a header from close range and made nine clearances at the other end of the pitch to help them get a crucial victory.

Olivier Boscagli (PSV) 8.5

Olivier Boscagli was PSV's star man as they continued their perfect start to the league season with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sparta Rotterdam.

The centre-back was crucial at both ends of the pitch, making 10 clearances and three key passes while also setting up his side's winning goal with a perfect cross and taking the shot that was deflected into the opposition goal for the opener.

Midfield

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), 9.1

Arsenal had a tougher time than they would have expected getting the better of Southampton but Bukayo Saka stepped up at a time of need to lead them to victory.

The winger set up his side's first and second goals with the second assist, a perfect cross to the back post, being particularly impressive before making it 3-1 himself.

Saka ran the show StatsPerform, Profimedia

Isaac Solet (Goztepe) 8.7

One of the most thrilling matches of the weekend came in Turkey where Goztepe battled their way to a 3-2 win over Sivasspor, and midfielder Isaac Solet was key to that victory.

He put the hosts 2-0 up with a fine goal, driving into the box before sending an unstoppable strike into the far corner, and imposed himself in the middle of the park throughout the game.

Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) 8.7

La Masia product Riqui Puig is taking the MLS by storm in his third year in the States, and the midfielder produced one of his best performances yet against Austin.

The Spaniard set up both of LA Galaxy's goals with two excellent passes and also won 16 out of the 17 duels he contested. He now has 13 goals and 14 assists in 28 league games this season.

Zuriko Davitashvili (St Etienne) 9.1

One of many hat-trick heroes over the weekend was Georgian winger Zuriko Davitashvili, who scored each of St Etienne's goals in their 3-1 win over Auxerre.

It was one of the more impressive trebles you'll see two with both of his first two goals coming courtesy of excellent solo runs and perfect finishes from the edge of the box.

Attack

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew) 9.5

Cucho Hernandez closed the gap on Christian Benteke in the battle for the MLS Golden Boot at the weekend by bagging a brace against Philadelphia Union.

With his second, a header from a corner, he also broke his club's record for most goal contributions in a single season, one that had stood for 26 years.

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) 9.6

The single best performance of the weekend came in Bergamo, where Mateo Retegui became Serie A's joint-top scorer with one of the displays of his career.

The 25-year-old scored a hat-trick, the first of his career, against former club Genoa and set up his side's third goal too to head into the international break with Italy in style.

Retegui was in unstoppable form StatsPerform / Gianluca Ricci / IPA Sport / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Marcus Thuram (Inter) 9.6

Tied at the top of the scoring charts with Retegui is Marcus Thuram thanks to a hat-trick of his own in Inter's 3-2 win at home to Torino.

It was a true fox-in-the-box display from the Frenchman, who headed in his first two before pouncing on a rebound to take his league tally to seven for the season.