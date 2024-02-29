WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter

WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter
Reuters
No. 8 seed Yue Yuan (25) of China and countrywoman Yafan Wang (29) both completed sweeps on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

Yuan captured a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory over the United States' Taylor Townsend, while Wang ousted Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-2. Yuan rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of her match to force the tiebreaker, where she then raced out to a 5-0 lead.

Wang saved nine of 10 break points in her victory. She will next face Yuan in the quarter-finals.

In other action, top-seeded Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-1, 6-2, and French fifth seed Diane Parry topped Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-3.

Cymbiotika San Diego Open

Great Britain's Katie Boulter came from behind to upset second-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at San Diego.

Boulter overcame nine double faults to advance to the quarter-finals.

In other Wednesday action, top-seeded American Jessica Pegula had no trouble with Germany's Jule Niemeier, prevailing 6-0, 6-4.

Australia's Daria Saville dropped the first set but battled past Germany's Tatjana Maria 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Maria failed to take advantage of a match point at 4-5 in the second set. After falling behind 2-0 in the subsequent tiebreaker, Saville rattled off seven straight points to extend the match.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, the No. 6 seed, flew to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian Taylah Preston.

