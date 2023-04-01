Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Zverev celebrates after his match
Zverev celebrates after his match
Reuters
Alexander Zverev (26) said at the Australian Open on Tuesday that he saw no reason to stand down from the ATP Players' Council ahead of his court case in Germany on physical abuse charges.

Zverev, who rejects the allegations, is due to appear before a Berlin court on May 31st on charges of abusing his former girlfriend, a court spokesperson told German media.

The hearing in May comes after the tennis player appealed against the penalty order and fine of 450,000 euros ($489,780) imposed on him in October by the Berlin district court.

He had been ordered to pay the fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers said at the time.

"Why would it not be?" he said at Melbourne Park when asked whether it was appropriate that he continued on the council, an elected body which acts as the voice of the players in decisions about the men's professional tennis tour.

Zverev said he believed he retained the confidence of his fellow players.

"Nobody has said anything to me. I don't have a reason not to believe that," he said.

The former world number two has repeatedly rejected the claims by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers have said.

The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

Zverev flatly rejected the idea that there was a body of opinion that he should not be playing professional tennis at all pending the court case.

"Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," he said.

Zverev beat compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Mentions
TennisZverev AlexanderKoepfer DominikAustralian Open 2024Australian Open ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance
Updated
Angelique Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings