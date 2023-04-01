Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
Seventh seed Alexander Zverev moved into the Australian Open second round
Seventh seed Alexander Zverev moved into the Australian Open second round
AFP
Alexander Zverev (26) put aside off-court legal problems to battle past fellow German Dominik Koepfer (29) and into the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The seventh seed was made to grind on Margaret Court Arena before toppling the world number 62 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.

His appearance came a day after a Berlin court said he would face trial in May for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020. He denies the accusation.

The 26-year-old was in October ordered to pay a 450,000 euro (£387,400) fine over the incident, but he contested the ruling and the case will now go to court.

Fresh from helping Germany win the United Cup ahead of the Australian Open, Zverev kept his focus on tennis matters in Melbourne.

"Credit to him because he played fantastic," he said of his countryman.

"In the beginning I obviously wasn't playing my best. I had a great tournament at the United Cup, but it's very different coming here and playing at a Grand Slam.

"But you have to focus on yourself, your own shots and finding your rhythm and I did in the tiebreaker and from then on I played much better."

After losing the first set, he reset to take the second with a single break.

There was little between them in the third set, which went to a tie-break, where Zverev's experience came to the fore, winning it with a backhand volley.

Koepfer kept battling, but his more illustrious countryman was always in charge as he powered home.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesZverev AlexanderKoepfer DominikAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance
Updated
Angelique Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings