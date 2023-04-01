Australian Open: Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens win women's doubles title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Doubles
  4. Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens win women's doubles title at Australian Open
Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens win women's doubles title at Australian Open
Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens secured their second Grand Slam title as a pair.
Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens secured their second Grand Slam title as a pair.
Reuters
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei (38) and Belgium's Elise Mertens (28) won the women's doubles crown at the Australian Open on Sunday with an emphatic 6-1, 7-5 victory over Latvian-Ukrainian pairing Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (31).

The win earned the second seeds their second women's Grand Slam doubles crown after victory at Wimbledon in 2021 and made Hsieh the second-oldest woman to ever win a Grand Slam doubles title, behind Lisa Raymond.

Hsieh called time on her singles career after losing in the first round of qualifying at Melbourne Park this year, but still claimed her second title Down Under after also winning the mixed doubles final on Friday.

Victory over Ostapenko and Kichenok sealed Hsieh's seventh major women's doubles crown, to go with the four she has won at Wimbledon and two at Roland Garros, and moved Mertens up to four Grand Slam women's doubles titles.

Hsieh and Mertens broke in the third game to gain an early advantage in the match and never looked back, closing out the opening set with a minimum of fuss.

The second set was much more of a contest, with Ostapenko and Kichenok seizing the initiative with an early service break, but Hsieh and Mertens broke back to level at 2-2 and again for a 5-3 lead.

The second seeds failed to close out the match, however, allowing Ostapenko and Kichenok to level at 5-5, but were not to be denied two games later, breaking for a third time in the set to seal victory on their first championship point.

"Congratulations girls for playing a great match," Mertens said. "The second set was really close and we had to fight really hard today. Thanks everyone for coming out."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - DoublesAustralian Open 2024Hsieh Su-WeiMertens EliseKichenok LyudmylaOstapenko Jelena
Related Articles
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sinner fights back from brink to send Medvedev final into fifth set
Melbourne set for new champion as Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in showpiece final
Aryna Sabalenka hails team after clinching second Australian Open crown
Updated
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overcome Italians to win Australian Open doubles title
China's Qinwen Zheng downcast by Aryna Sabalenka reality check in Melbourne final
Irresistible Aryna Sabalenka crushes Qinwen Zheng to defend Australian Open title
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka powers past Zheng to defend Australian Open crown
Dreamer Zheng Qinwen stands between Aryna Sabalenka and second Australian Open
Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Most Read
Football Tracker: Black Country derby returns, Australia lead Indonesia in Asian Cup
Xavi to quit 'unpleasant' job as Barcelona coach at end of season
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico close on Kean, Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall
Aryna Sabalenka hails team after clinching second Australian Open crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings