Australian Open: Zheng Qinwen finds groove to down Anna Kalinskaya and reach semi-finals

Updated
Zheng came from a set down to secure a spot in the semis
Reuters
Zheng Qinwen (21) shook off a sluggish start to outclass Russian Anna Kalinskaya (25) 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time where the Chinese 12th seed will take on Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska (23).

Kalinskaya appeared nervous in her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she gifted the opening break of the match with a double fault but Zheng returned the favour immediately and the duo were locked until the tiebreak after more shaky displays on serve.

US Open quarter-finalist Zheng came under pressure when she hit a forehand wide to hand Kalinskaya two opportunities to take the opening set and the Russian finished it with a big backhand.

"She played really good today, especially good with baseline strokes," said Zheng, who can emulate her idol Li Na by winning the trophy at Melbourne Park.

"In the first set, we had a big good competition, the match was very tough for me. I just told myself, 'stay focused, don't think about the first. I'm so happy right now, really excited."

Zheng broke her opponent for a 5-3 lead in the next before levelling the contest at one set apiece playing top-quality tennis and pounced again without losing a point in the third game of the decider.

Kalinskaya needed a medical timeout for a right leg problem after going a double break down but threatened a late fightback at deuce while down 4-1, but the 21-year-old Zheng maintained focus to pull away further and secure the victory.

"It's the first time (in the semi-finals) for me," Zheng said. "I'm really happy to be in the semis, especially with such a good performance like this."

Victory also meant the WTA's most improved player of 2023 will break into the top 10 after the year's first major.

"That's good news for me, another motivation for me," Zheng added. "Last year at the Australian Open I said I wanted to be top 10 and now I am."

