Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati ATP - Singles
  4. Novak Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis

Novak Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis

Djokovic won Olympic gold in Paris
Djokovic won Olympic gold in ParisProfimedia
Novak Djokovic (37) blasted the absence of video technology as "embarrassing" on Sunday as the Olympic champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner weighed in on an umpiring row at the Cincinnati Masters.

Jack Draper defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open warm-up event on Friday despite a suspicion the ball hit the Briton's racquet and then the floor before it popped over the net to secure the match-winning point.

Despite the Canadian's protests, the point was ruled legitimate by the chair umpire and Draper was declared the winner.

"It's embarrassing that we don't have video replay of these kind of situations on the court," Djokovic, who is not playing at the tournament, wrote on social media.

"What's even more ridiculous is that we don't have the rule in place that would allow chair umpires to change the original call based on the video review that happens off the court!

"Everyone who watches TV sees what happened on the replay, yet the players on the court are kept in the 'dark' not knowing what's the outcome."

The Serb star added: "We have Hawkeye for line calls, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again!"

The US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season, uses video replay but it is widely absent from tour events.

American star Coco Gauff also demanded the introduction of video replays after being dumped out of the Olympic Games at Roland Garros in Paris last month

US Open champion and world number two Gauff became embroiled in a tearful, bitter dispute with the chair umpire over a line call during her loss to Donna Vekic.

She had also argued with the umpire during her semi-final defeat to Iga Swiatek at the French Open on the same courts in June.

Again, the dispute centred on a line call.

"I'm getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me," Gauff told the chair umpire at the Olympics.

"I feel like in tennis, we should have a VR (video review) system because these points are big deals. And, yeah, usually afterwards, they apologise, so it's kind of frustrating when the sorry doesn't help you once the match is over," she said.

Mentions
TennisDjokovic NovakDraper JackAuger-Aliassime FelixGauff CocoCincinnati ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory
Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Iga Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final
Tennis Tracker: Pegula in semi-final action against Badosa after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss
Tennis Tracker: Zverev battling Shelton before Rune faces Draper in Cincinnati
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie withdraw from US Open due to injury
Gauff aims to reboot ahead of US Open after shock defeat in Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mbappe starts for Real Madrid in LaLiga opener against Mallorca
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Skipp heading to Leicester
Conte warns Napoli need to completely rebuild 'from the ground up'
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings