Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final Eight

Djokovic in action during his match against Davidovich Fokina
Djokovic in action during his match against Davidovich Fokina
Reuters
Britain who topped Group B in the Davis Cup after their win over France on Sunday now face Serbia, as the draw for the Final Eight Knockout stage was announced on Tuesday.

Serbia finished second behind Czech Republic, but clinched their place in the Final Eight with a win over Spain.

Novak Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the US Open to help Serbia to a 3-0 win over Spain in Valencia.

Davidovich Fokina in action against Djokovic
Reuters

Whoever comes out on top between Serbia and Britain will then face the winner of Italy v Netherlands in the semi-final.

Reigning Davis Cup champions Canada will continue their title defence against Finland, who came through as runners-up in Group D after surprise wins over Croatia and the United States, while Canada topped their group ahead of Italy.

The winner of Canada v Finland will take on either Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-final. Australia finished runners-up to Britain.

The Final Eight takes place in Malaga, Spain, and begins on November 21.

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D

Canada v Finland

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B

Czech Republic v Australia

Runner-up Group A v Winner Group D

Italy v Netherlands

Runner-up Group C v Winner Group B

Serbia v Britain

Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
