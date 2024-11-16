'If I don't feel ready, I won't play': Nadal coy ahead of Davis Cup farewell

Rafa Nadal of Spain in action during training session before the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal (38) admitted Saturday that he may be forced to sit out the singles at the Davis Cup Finals where the Spanish superstar will call time on his iconic, record-setting career.

He will retire at next week's tournament in Malaga where he hopes to win a fifth Davis Cup to add to his 22 Grand Slam crowns.

However, Nadal hasn't played since the Paris Olympics in July, where he lost in the second round to old rival Novak Djokovic, and the former world number one has seen his ranking slip to 155.

"First off, we'll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don't feel I have a chance to win the singles, I'll be the first to not want to play," Nadal said in comments to the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

"If I don't feel ready, I'll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer). I've already told him on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it's my last week as a professional tennis player."

Spain open their Davis Cup title campaign in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is guaranteed to feature in the singles with Pedro Martinez and Roberto Bautista Agut likely to push Nadal for the second nomination.

If Nadal is unable to feature in the singles, he could team up with Alcaraz in the doubles. The two men played together at the Olympics where they reached the quarter-finals.

"I've been able to prepare pretty well, which is why I'm here, I'll have to take it day by day," added Nadal.

"I haven't competed for a while and I really just want to experience this week however I can.

"So I'm excited to bring to an end a long and beautiful part of my life, relishing these last moments as normal, accepting that everything has a beginning and an end."

As well as his 22 Grand Slams - second only to Djokovic's record of 24 - Nadal won Olympic singles gold in 2008 and doubles in 2016.

He has captured 92 singles titles in all, including 36 Masters crowns.

"I couldn't ask for more, I'm very grateful and satisfied with everything that has happened to me over all these years," said Nadal.

"What I would like is obviously for the team to do well and have the chance to win another Davis Cup, whether I'm playing or cheering them on from the stands, to be honest."