Qinwen Zheng battles past Barbora Krejcikova to reach WTA Finals showpiece

China's Qinwen Zheng (22) overcame a battling Barbora Krejcikova (28) in a 6-3, 7-5 semi-final win at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Friday.

Olympic gold medallist Zheng, making her WTA Finals debut, got off to a great start against the Czech eighth seed, with an early break of serve to take a 3-0 lead.

Krejcikova managed to save three set points at 5-2 down, but Zheng went on to win the next game to love and take the first set with ease.

The second set looked to be going the same way, as again Zheng raced into a 3-0 lead, this time with two breaks of serve, but Krejcikova finally got into her groove, winning the next four games with two breaks of her own.

The next three games went with serve to leave the pair tied at 5-5 before Zheng managed to break again leaving her to serve for the match. Krejcikova held firm, saving the first match point, but Zheng finally got the job done.

In the final, seventh seed Zheng will meet either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American Coco Gauff who play later on Friday.