WTA roundup: Shnaider, Boulter & Fernandez reach Hong Kong semi-finals

Katie Boulter is into the final four in Hong Kong

Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) outlasted Suzan Lamens (25) 6-0, 6-7, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Russia's Shnaider converted nine of 11 break points against her Dutch opponent in the one-hour, 52-minute victory, setting up a meeting with third seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Fernandez fired eight aces in a 6-1, 7-6 defeat of ninth seed Bernarda Pera.

Second-seeded Katie Boulter of Great Britain dispatched Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-4, 6-0 in 75 minutes and will meet sixth seed Yuan Yue of China, a 6-3, 6-3 winner against Sofia Kenin.

Jiangxi Open

Top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rolled into the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against fifth seed Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova won 90 per cent (26 of 29) of the points on her first serve and never faced a break point. She next faces unseeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, who posted a marathon 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 victory over sixth seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in three hours and 24 minutes.

The other semifinal pits second seed Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Sramkova held off Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 while Siegemund ousted Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.