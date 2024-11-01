Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Hong Kong WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Shnaider, Boulter & Fernandez reach Hong Kong semi-finals

WTA roundup: Shnaider, Boulter & Fernandez reach Hong Kong semi-finals

Reuters
Katie Boulter is into the final four in Hong Kong
Katie Boulter is into the final four in Hong KongDan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) outlasted Suzan Lamens (25) 6-0, 6-7, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Russia's Shnaider converted nine of 11 break points against her Dutch opponent in the one-hour, 52-minute victory, setting up a meeting with third seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Fernandez fired eight aces in a 6-1, 7-6 defeat of ninth seed Bernarda Pera.

Second-seeded Katie Boulter of Great Britain dispatched Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-4, 6-0 in 75 minutes and will meet sixth seed Yuan Yue of China, a 6-3, 6-3 winner against Sofia Kenin.

Jiangxi Open

Top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rolled into the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against fifth seed Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova won 90 per cent (26 of 29) of the points on her first serve and never faced a break point. She next faces unseeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, who posted a marathon 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 victory over sixth seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in three hours and 24 minutes.

The other semifinal pits second seed Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Sramkova held off Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 while Siegemund ousted Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.

Mentions
TennisDiana ShnaiderLeylah FernandezKatie BoulterMarie BouzkovaSuzan LamensLaura SiegemundRebecca SramkovaBernarda PeraAnastasia ZakharovaSofia KeninKamilla RakhimovaYue YuanViktorija GolubicArantxa RusMananchaya SawangkaewMartina TrevisanHong Kong WTA - SinglesJiujiang WTA - Singles
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Fernandez breezes into Hong Kong quarters, Sramkova wins in Jiujiang
WTA roundup: Top seeds Shnaider & Bouzkova cruise into quarter-finals in Asia
WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong
Show more
Tennis
Zverev topples Tsitsipas at Paris Masters as Rune stays in hunt for ATP Finals
Updated
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka aims to deny Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals and end year as number one
Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina hires former Djokovic coach Ivanisevic
Tennis Tracker: Humbert and Khachanov join Zverev and Rune in Paris semi-finals
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Tsitsipas keeps hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive with gritty win in Paris
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov & Rune through in Paris, Alcaraz stunned by Humbert
Most Read
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Conte 'so happy' with his players as high-flying Napoli prepare to host Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings