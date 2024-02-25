Jordan Thompson downs Casper Ruud to win maiden ATP crown at Los Cabos Open

Thompson celebrates his win
Thompson celebrates his win
AFP
Australia's Jordan Thompson (29) defeated Casper Ruud (25) to seal the first ATP title of his career with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory in the Los Cabos Open final in Mexico on Saturday.

Thompson - who had knocked out top seed Alexander Zverev in a marathon semi-final battle that finished in the early hours of Saturday morning - once again dug deep to overcome fourth-seeded Ruud.

The Australian showed no sign of fatigue from Friday's marathon three-hour, 40-minute battle with Zverev as he took control of Saturday's final with the three-time Grand Slam finalist from Norway.

"It's been an incredible week," said Thompson, who had also saved three match points to recover from 6-0, 3-0 down in a quarter-final win over Alex Michelsen earlier in the tournament.

"I spent some serious hours on the court this week, and I want to thank everyone for staying up late last night and throughout the week. The crowd was amazing.

"It's been a journey. I'm nearly 30 and I'm lifting a trophy; I never thought I would do that."

Thompson broke Ruud in the sixth game of the opening set for a 4-2 lead and then fought off two break points to hold and win the first set 6-3.

He looked to be poised for a brisk victory after breaking Ruud and then holding to go 5-3 up in the second set.

But Thompson appeared to tighten when serving for the match at 5-4 as Ruud took a 0-40 lead to break back and level it at 5-5.

The next two games went with serve to set up a tie-break as the tension mounted.

Yet Thompson regained his composure in the tie-break, taking a 3-2 lead after Ruud double-faulted, and then opening up a commanding 5-2 lead.

Ruud held to get it back to 5-4 but Thompson was not to be denied, taking two match points when Ruud lashed a return long.

Thompson then sent down a booming serve that left Ruud flailing and the Australian advanced to the net to bury a winner that clinched a deserved victory.

Mentions
TennisRuud CasperThompson JordanLos Cabos ATP - Singles
