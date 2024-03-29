Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova in their Miami Open semi-final on Thursday
Danielle Collins returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova in their Miami Open semi-final on Thursday
AFP
Danielle Collins (30), in her final year on the WTA Tour before retirement, booked her first-ever 1000 series final in Miami on Thursday with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova (29).

Collins, will face fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final. The Kazakhstan player was pushed all the way by veteran Victoria Azarenka before coming out with a 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) victory.

Collins denied this week that her great run to the last four was a result of her playing with freedom after announcing her intention to retire at the end of this year.

But once again the American looked relaxed and in control as she took full charge of the contest against Russia's Alexandrova, who had beaten world number one Iga Swiatek in the fourth round before downing fifth-seed Jessica Pegula of the United States.

"It's even more special coming in my home state," said Collins, who hails from St. Petersburg near Tampa.

"I've had a couple of good years here, but this is definitely the most memorable," she added.

Alexandrova broke early in the first set but Collins swiftly got the contest back on serve before breaking again to go 4-2 up and take the set.

The American then broke on Alexandrova's first service game in the second and ran away with the set to complete a 74-minute victory.

"I've followed all of her matches this tournament, it was fun watching her because we have a very similar game style. It is tricky when it is like that," said Collins.

"That forced me to concentrate harder, react faster and really forced me to play up at my highest level," she said.

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleAlexandrova EkaterinaRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals
Alex Zverev sees off in-form Fabian Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Daniil Medvedev books Miami Open semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings