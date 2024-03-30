Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Collins is targeting her first WTA 1000 win
Collins is targeting her first WTA 1000 win
AFP
Danielle Collins (30) is saving the best for last.

Having announced in January that she will retire from the sport at the end of this season, the American has reached her first WTA 1000 final and will meet Elena Rybakina on Saturday for the Miami Open title.

Outside of a run to the final of the 2022 Australian Open, which she lost to Ash Barty, this is Collins's best performance in an elite-level event and the Floridian, ranked 53rd in the world, is loving every minute of it.

"To have made the finals, first finals of a 1000 level in my home state during my last season, this is just, like, great," she said after defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semi-final.

"The memories made this week on and off the court, I'm just over the moon."

The question inevitably arises as to whether Collins, having indicated her departure from the tour, is now benefitting from a more relaxed approach to the game with the pressure off.

Collins isn't convinced that such a psychological element has been a factor because, she says, the life of a professional tennis player doesn't leave much opportunity for reflection.

"I just don't really have the time to kind of sit and ponder and get too deep into the thoughts, because honestly, the day-to-day with us as athletes is a lot. I feel like the fans don't get to see that as much," she said.

Collins is playing some of the best tennis of her career
AFP

"It's more than a 9-5 job, because it's just around the clock. Honestly, I'm just so consumed with doing all the things I need to do to get prepared for the next day.

"Yes, I think I feel pretty relaxed, because that could be due to a number of things. I've got a new hobby. I'm playing some more golf, running more, Pilates, all of these different things."

Dog Quincy

She also, lightheartedly, credits the presence of her dog Quincy in Miami as another contributing factor to her success.

But there is also the feeling that as she talks about her pet and her new-found enjoyment of golf, she remains proud of her achievements and focused on the chance to clinch the bigger prize of her career.

"This feels like a really big accomplishment. I think all of us want to make finals of 1000-level tournaments. These are our biggest tournaments of the year, aside from the Grand Slams. This is just so special. I can't stress it enough about being in my home state and having my dog here, friends, family. It's really special," she said.

"Yeah, I'm playing great tennis. Having some good battles out there against really great players. That should give me a lot of confidence for Saturday."

Rybakina, fourth in the world, will start as the clear favourite, having shrugged off the illness that kept her out of Indian Wells.

Rybakina is targeting her third title of the year and third WTA 1000 crown overall
AFP

The 24-year-old, who represents Kazakhstan, has spent more than 11 hours on court with four of her five matches going the distance.

On Thursday, she defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) and seems to have gained stamina through the tournament.

"I was not expecting honestly to be in the final because I was not prepared that well for this tournament," said the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

"These long matches helped me to get back in shape. Now I'm not in shape just because I'm tired from all these long matches, but overall, it has been a really successful tournament no matter how I do in the final."

Rybakina reached the final last year, losing to Czech Petra Kvitova, and she has won two 1000 events, taking Indian Wells and Rome last year.

Follow the final this evening at Flashscore

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final
Show more
Tennis
Dimitrov battles past Zverev to set up clash with Sinner in Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final
Updated
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Football Tracker: Chelsea and Spurs make Premier League returns, Bayer Leverkusen trailing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings