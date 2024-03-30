Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Collins celebrates her win
Collins celebrates her win
AFP
American Danielle Collins (30) overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.

Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on her way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning final set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

"This is my first WTA 1000 and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players," Collins told Sky Sports.

"Today it has been surreal to come here and play in front of so many people and having the whole stadium by my side it's really special."

Collins, who said in January she would retire from tennis at the end of the season, was the surprise winner at the East Coast tournament, going one step further than her performance at the 2022 Australian Open when she reached the final.

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Dimitrov battles past Zverev to set up clash with Sinner in Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Brentford score late goals in draw, Barcelona win
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Japan handed 3-0 win after North Korea call off World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings