WTA roundup: Boulter & Kostyuk claim shock wins over Navarro & Pegula in San Diego semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. San Jose WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Boulter & Kostyuk claim shock wins over Navarro & Pegula in San Diego semis
WTA roundup: Boulter & Kostyuk claim shock wins over Navarro & Pegula in San Diego semis
Kostyuk and Pegula shake hands
Kostyuk and Pegula shake hands
Reuters
Marta Kostyuk stormed back in the first set and won a tense tiebreaker, and then cruised to a semi-final victory over top-seeded Jessica Pegula at the San Diego Open on Saturday night. With the 7-6, 6-1 victory, Kostyuk will take on Katie Boulter in Sunday's final after the Brit, ranked 49th in the world, crushed third seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1.

Kostyuk trailed Pegula 5-1 in the first set before winning five straight games, including twice breaking the top seed on serve. Pegula regrouped to tie the match at 6-6.

Kostyuk, who came from behind to defeat fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in a quarter-final match on Friday, then broke away from a 3-3 tie in the tiebreaker. She won the set on her second set point.

Boulter won 88 per cent of her first-serve points, to 62 per cent for Navarro. She also dominated by winning 67 per cent of return points on second serve.

Austin Open

Sixth-seeded Xiyu Wang of China clinched a two-set victory in a tiebreaker to top seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 in Austin, Texas. Wang's opponent in Sunday's final will be compatriot Yue Yuan, the eighth seed. She dispatched Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-3.

Wang broke away from a 3-3 tie to win the first set over Kalinina, but they battled throughout the second set, with each player losing her serve twice en route to the 6-6 tie.

Kalinina led the tiebreaker 3-2, but Wang won three straight points, including on Kalinina's serve for a 5-3 edge. Kalinina won the next point, but Wang won the next two points on serve to take the match.

Mentions
TennisSan Jose WTA - SinglesAustin WTA - SinglesKostyuk MartaPegula JessicaBoulter KatieNavarro EmmaWang XiyuKalinina AnhelinaPavlyuchenkova AnastasiaSchmiedlova Anna KarolinaYuan Yue (1998)
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter
Rybakina and Pegula battle into Adelaide quarters, Shelton advances in Auckland
Qualifier Pavlyuchenkova pulls off upset in Adelaide, Badosa loses on return
Show more
Tennis
Alex de Minaur downs Casper Ruud to retain title in Acapulco
In-form Ugo Humbert eases past Alexander Bublik to capture Dubai title
WTA roundup: Collins forced to retire from Austin quarter-final, Pegula wins in San Diego
Tennis Tracker: Humbert beats Bublik to claim Dubai crown, Acapulco final looms
Ruud outlasts Rune in physical battle to join De Minauar in Acapulco final
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev cruises into Dubai semi-finals, De Minaur beats Tsitsipas
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins controls third set to reach Austin quarters
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert
Most Read
Football Tracker: Day of Manchester derby begins with relegation six-pointer in Serie A
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
'Extraordinary' Pogba's doping ban loss for football, says Juventus coach Allegri
Klopp dismisses Forest complaints after late Nunez match-winner for Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings