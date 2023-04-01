Rybakina and Pegula battle into Adelaide quarters, Shelton advances in Auckland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Adelaide WTA - Singles
  4. Rybakina and Pegula battle into Adelaide quarters, Shelton advances in Auckland
Rybakina and Pegula battle into Adelaide quarters, Shelton advances in Auckland
Updated
Pegula had a tough time of things
Pegula had a tough time of things
Reuters
World number three Elena Rybakina (24) overcame Cristina Bucsa (26) in two hard-fought sets to make the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, while Jessica Pegula (29) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) had to work even harder to make the last eight.

Top-seeded Rybakina prevailed 6-3, 7-5 against Spaniard Bucsa though the scoreline does not quite reveal how intensely they fought producing 90 minutes of high-quality tennis.

Rybakina broke Bucsa in the eighth game, which was just enough for the Kazakh to secure a tight opening set in the Australian Open warm-up event.

Bucsa fought tooth and nail but her failure to convert any of the four break points that came her way cost her the set.

Rybakina began the second set by breaking her opponent but it was not to be a cakewalk for the top seed.

Bucsa finally converted a break point en route to a 4-3 lead but Rybakina somehow managed to dominate the big points and sealed her victory with an ace.

"I think she played really well today," Rybakina said of her opponent.

"I didn't start that quick with the movement and everything but I think she played really well, especially coming forward, which you don't see much in women's tennis.

"It was a bit surprising for me, but yeah, happy that I managed to win."

World number five Pegula battled back from a set down to overcome lucky loser Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American clash.

Pegula looked ill at ease against Pera's powerful left-handed game in the opening set and converted only one of her 10 break-point chances.

But she found her feet in the second set to draw level and after nosing ahead by a break at 4-3 in the third she then saved five break points for a crucial hold.

Her sixth break in the next game vanquished Pera, setting up a quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Thursday.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko had an injury scare before overpowering Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

Leading 5-4 in the opening set of what turned out to be a hitting contest, Ostapenko took a medical timeout after complaining of sharp pain in her left thigh.

She returned to secure the set but Garcia forced the decider with her spirited comeback in the second.

Ostapenko, playing with a strapped thigh, broke her opponent in the opening game of the third set and made her fourth match point count to prevail in two hours and 41 minutes.

At the Hobart International, another tune-up event for the Melbourne Park Grand Slam, top seed Elise Mertens defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-3 to make the quarter-finals.

Qualifier Yuan Yue, who stunned former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday, maintained her strong run with a 7-5, 6-3 upset win against fourth seed Wang Xinyu.

At the Auckland Classic, top seed Ben Shelton defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-4, while third seed Francisco Cerundolo was hammered 6-1 6-1 by Alexandre Muller.

Arthur Fils, who ended Richard Gasquet's title defence on Tuesday, swept aside Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-0 in 52 minutes to storm into the last eight.

Mentions
TennisAdelaide WTA - SinglesAuckland ATP - SinglesHobart WTA - SinglesPegula JessicaPera BernardaMertens EliseCerundolo FranciscoMarozsan FabianMuller AlexandreSchmiedlova Anna KarolinaShelton BenOstapenko JelenaGarcia CarolineBorges NunoFils ArthurGasquet RichardRybakina ElenaBucsa CristinaPavlyuchenkova AnastasiaStephens SloaneWang Xinyu (2001)Yuan Yue (1998)
Related Articles
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International
Stephens ousted in Hobart, Ostapenko overcomes Cirstea in Adelaide
ATP roundup: Jack Draper opens Adelaide with statement win
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner heads to Australia Open aiming to step out of Carlos Alcaraz's shadow
Medvedev has 'biggest motivation ever' to win Grand Slam after falling short in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz has sights set on Djokovic and number one spot at Australian Open
Djokovic poised to scale Grand Slam peak at favourite stomping ground
Updated
Richard Gasquet's 18 years in the ATP top 100 leaves him in esteemed company
Dominic Thiem into Australian Open main draw after Reilly Opelka withdrawal
WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes
The Base Line: Dimitrov and Rybakina make dream starts but Nadal comeback halted
France's Arthur Fils ends 'great champion' Gasquet's 956 weeks in top 100
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour
Middlesbrough masterclass stuns Chelsea in EFL Cup semi-final
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings