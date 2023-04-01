ATP roundup: Jack Draper opens Adelaide with statement win

  3. ATP roundup: Jack Draper opens Adelaide with statement win
Jack Draper started his tournament with a brilliant display
ATP
England's Jack Draper (22) breezed to a 6-1, 6-3 win over number five seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina in first-round action Monday at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Draper struck 17 winners and didn't face a break point in the 78-minute victory. Up next is Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, a 6-4, 6-2 winner against Mackenzie McDonald.

Russia's Alexander Shevchenko knocked out number six seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5 and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

ASB Classic

Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands saved the only break point he faced in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 upset of number five seed Christopher Eubanks in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Dutchman won 89 percent (25 of 28) of his first-service points and committed only five unforced errors to set up a meeting with Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Croatia's Borna Gojo.

Also advancing to the second round were French qualifiers Alexandre Muller and Luca van Assche, Germany's Daniel Altmaier, Portugal's Nuno Borges, Japan's Taro Daniel and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Mentions
