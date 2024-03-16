Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev beat Sinner and Paul to move into Indian Wells final

On one of the biggest days of the tennis season to date, superstars Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) met for the first time in 2024 to battle it out for a spot in the Indian Wells final before Tommy Paul (26) and Daniil Medvedev (28) fought for the right to join the winner in it.

Sunday, March 17th

11:09 CET - He may have lost, but Sinner is relishing what he sees as a 'really fun' rivalry with Alcaraz and hopes it continues for years to come.

07:55 CET - Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev (28) in Sunday's final as he did in 2023 after the Russian eked out a similar comeback against Tommy Paul (26), winning 1-6, 7-6, 6-2.

07:45 CET - If you're just waking up, you'll be glad to hear that it eventually did stop raining at Indian Wells and that the match that followed was worth the wait.

In it, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner (22) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final and end the Italian's 19-match winning streak.

Saturday, March 16th

00:15 CET - The latest news from Indian Wells is that the first men's semi-final between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) will not begin again until after 16:30 local time, which is half past midnight CET.

23:15 CET - Play returned before being suspended again due to rain in the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells. All indications are that the match should return soon. Follow the action through the link above or tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow morning for a recap of what happens in both semis.

22:00 CET - Play has been suspended due to rain in the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells.

21:00 CET - We are only 30 minutes away from the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20). Follow the action here and read all about the matchup below!

In the second semi-final, fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will look to disappoint the home crowd by beating Tommy Paul (26).

The American's run to the semis has been one of the highlights of the tournament, with him beating Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud on his way to the final four. However, hard-court specialist Medvedev will be his biggest challenge yet. The Russian has won both of his matches with Paul and has lost only two matches in 2024, boasting a 13-2 record.

19:19 CET - Sinner may be leading the head-to-head and maybe the player of the year thus far having won all 16 of his matches, but which way tonight's clash goes is anybody's guess.

Alcaraz beat the Australian Open champion at this very stage of this very tournament last year on his way to the title and has looked back to best in California this year after a somewhat disappointing first few months of 2024. His game is well-suited to the Indian Wells surface, and he makes the most of that.

On the flip side, Sinner has won their last two clashes and has looked imperious since the new year. If he wins tonight, he will have made the fourth-best start ever to a season since the ATP tour as we know it was formed in 1990, which tells you just how well he's been playing.

19:13 CET - Not only are they two generational talents, but they're two generational talents that happen to produce absolute thrillers whenever they go up against one another.

They've met seven times thus far, with Sinner winning four of those clashes and Alcaraz winning three, including one of the greatest matches ever at the US Open in 2022.

Their last five matches Flashscore

19:05 CET - First up today is a biggie, to put it lightly.

Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are the two biggest talents that men's tennis has seen in a long time, and in just under two and a half hours, they'll battle it out for a place in the top two of the world rankings and for a place in the Indian Wells final.

The match starts at 21:30 CET Flashscore

19:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the men's semi-finals at Indian Wells!