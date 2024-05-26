Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Osaka in action on opening day of French Open

Alcaraz is looking to win his first French Open title

The French Open is here! The opening day of the 2024 edition will see Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka take to the court, and we'll keep you updated with how they and the rest of the big names in action get on right here.

12:31 CET - The first result of this year's tournament is in, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) unfortunately having to retire with a back injury while 6-5 down to Donna Vekic (27).

10:15 CET - We've made it to the second slam of the year! The stage is set at Roland Garros, where play will begin in 45 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26) are the biggest names taking to the court on the opening day, but the first star in action is Andrey Rublev (26), who will take on Taro Daniel (31) on the hour.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here

09:22 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the 2024 French Open!