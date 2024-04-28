Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz cruises through in Madrid, Collins continues fine form

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz cruises through in Madrid, Collins continues fine form
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz cruises through in Madrid, Collins continues fine form
Alcaraz hits a forehand
Alcaraz hits a forehandProfimedia, Flashscore
While there were some big upsets yesterday, the majority of the world's best are still standing at the Madrid Open, and many of them are playing to try and keep it that way today.

21:30 CET - Considering the respective form, it is somewhat of a surprise that Tommy Paul (26) has lost in three sets (despite winning the opening set) to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (25). Cerundolo won 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the last 16. 

20:05 CET - Fresh off titles in Charleston and Miami, in-form Danielle Collins (30) has marched into the final 16 in Madrid with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian (25).

17:50 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has made what seemed set to be a tough match look easy, beating Sebastian Baez (23) 6-2, 6-3

17:31 CET - Another big name has fallen! Seventh seed and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) has been beaten 7-5, 6-1 by teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (16).

17:25 CET - Carlos Alcaraz's (20) quest to become the first player ever to win the Madrid Open three years in a row remains on track. The world number three has been Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 6-3, 6-3

16:46 CET - Top-10 seeds Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Daria Kasatkina (26) have both made it through to the next round with straight-set wins.

16:15 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is on court and underway in his match against Thiago Seyboth Wild (24).

Follow it here

15:09 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (26) has claimed a hard-fought win, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 6-4

13:44 CET - Holger Rune (20) has been knocked out of Madrid in the third round by Tallon Griekspoor (27). The Dutchman overcame his Danish opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

12:51 CET - It's not a major one, but we have our first upset of the day with 13th seed Ugo Humbert (25) being beaten 7-5, 6-4 by German veteran and Munich champion Jan-Lennard Stuff (34), who has now won six matches in a row.

12:43 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) strong start to the clay-court season has continued with the fourth seed beating Mayar Sherif (27) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the round of 16. 

11:10 CET - Today's play has just started and two big names are kicking things off, with WTA world number Elena Rybakina (24) four facing Mayar Sherif (27) and ATP world number 12 Holger Rune (20) facing Tallon Griekspoor (27).

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennisCerundolo FranciscoPaul Tommy
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' to continue quest for third consecutive Madrid title
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
Tennis Tracker: Nadal claims stunning win over De Minaur, Jabeur and Gauff advance
Nadal keen to play Olympic doubles with Alcaraz, wants to partner up in prior tournaments
Carlos Alcaraz 'can't imagine tennis' without compatriot Nadal
Champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz starts title defence in style, Sabalenka and Rybakina win in Madrid
Rafael Nadal outclasses teenager Darwin Blanch in Madrid first round
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
'It's possible': Harry Kane has eye on breaking Bundesliga goals record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings