Tennis Tracker: Berrettini wins in Shanghai, Gauff and Badosa move into Beijing semis

Gauff has her sights set on the final four

China continues to offer up a feast of tennis with its two biggest cities playing host to the Shanghai Masters 1000 and the final stages of the WTA tournament in Beijing over the coming days.

14:07 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has set up a clash with Badosa in the Beijing semi-finals but it wasn't easy for the fourth seed, who lost the first set to Yulia Starodubtseva (24) before turning things around to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

11:04 CET - Spain's Paula Badosa (26) has become the first semi-finalist in Beijing after she defeated China's Zhang Shuai (35) 6-1, 7-6 in the opening quarter-final. Badosa will face the winner of fourth seed Coco Gauff (20) and Yulia Starodubtseva (24) in the final four.

10:13 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The biggest news yet from this morning is that Matteo Berrettini (28) has moved into the second round in Shanghai with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win over Christopher O'Connell (30).